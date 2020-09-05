Watch Tom Hanks starrer 'A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood' on Flix First Premiere

New Delhi: Sometimes, it only takes one person to inspire a world of kindness. Meet Mr Rogers – a beacon of hope and happiness who inspired and touched a million lives through his titbits and little life lessons.

As we navigate through the trying times, here's a heart-warming tale that is sure to invigorate you with a rush of optimism. This Sunday, September 06 at 1 PM and 9 PM, &flix, the destination of the biggest Hollywood hits, spreads some positivity with the Flix First Premiere of the Tom Hanks starrer biographical drama, 'A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood.'

Directed by the multi-faceted writer, actor and filmmaker Marielle Heller, the film stars the Golden Globe nominee Matthew Rhys (The Americans), popular television personality Susan Kelechi Watson (This Is Us) and Academy Award-winner Chris Cooper (American Beauty) along with the Academy Award-winning actor Tom Hanks.

Hanks who was also nominated for Best Actor in Supporting Role at the Academy Awards for his character in this film delivers yet another striking performance that is sure to leave you spellbound. A tale of acceptance and understanding will also premiere on the same day at 3 PM and 11 PM on &PrivéHD and 2 PM on Zee Café.

Based on the true story of the popular television icon Mr. Fred Rodgers essayed by Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood is a feel-good drama that takes you on a self-reflective journey. The story revolves around a jaded magazine writer Lloyd Vogel who is assigned to profile Mr Rodgers for the upcoming issue. A sceptic by nature, through the course of his encounters with the TV icon, Lloyd begins to embrace learnings about kindness, love and forgiveness from America's most beloved neighbour.

After successful premieres of Jumanji: The Next Level, Bad Boys For Life and Fantasy Island, here's a timely and touching story of a mentor-mentee duo that is truly worth a watch.

Feel inspired and charged with positivity as you witness the Flix First Premiere of 'A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood' this Sunday, September 06, 1PM, and 9PM on &flix SD and HD, 3 PM and 11 PM on &PrivéHD and 2 PM on Zee Café.