Who will be the captains in MTV Hustle 2.0?

New Delhi: MTV recently announced the upcoming season of MTV Hustle 2.0 featuring Global Rap Star Badshah. The show gives a good start to the people aka youngsters who love RAP and want to make a career out of it.

Its first season already received immense love from the audiences. Season 1 was a success as it was a complete powerhouse of judges, contestants, entertainment and obviously the RAPS.

After the mega success of the first season, MTV Hustle 2.0 produced by FremantleMedia India promises to elevate the pan-India competition. And the 2nd Season will surely make more noise and buzz since this time the show will have captains who will form teams with the contestants and participate. The contestants will be selected based on their writing, rapping talent and performance.

There are a lot of questions as to who these captains will be and what will be their exact roles. Sources close to the makers inform us that popular rockstars like Hard Kaur, Krsna Aka Prozpekt, Divine, MC Stan, and BlaaZe. Will Hard Kaur make a comeback on TV with this show? Will Gully Boy Fame Divine be part of the show?

As per sources, each captain will train fresh rap voices and compete against each other. Well, only time can tell who these captains will be and what will be their role in the show! Keep watching this space for more information.