World Television Premiere of the uber-cool film 'Jawaani Jaaneman' on Zee Cinema

'Phir se dil deewane Bole, Ole Ole Ole, Ole Ole Ole'. This 25th July get ready for the blockbuster house party as Zee Cinema is all set to JAZZ up your weekend with the World Television Premiere of 'Jawaani Jaaneman'. With a little quirk and too much swag, director Nitin Kakkar's film revolves around a free-spirited man whose happening life turns upside down when he finds himself as the father of a young girl.

Starring the charming actor Saif Ali Khan and the debutante Alaya Furniturewala, the comedy-drama is a perfect family entertainer that will make your heart melt and at the same time will leave you laughing. Along with them, the movie features Tabu, Kubbra Sait, Chunky Pandey, Kumud Mishra, Farida Jalal and Kiku Sharda giving noteworthy performances. So, treat yourself and your family with the perfect dose of love, laughter and entertainment this Saturday at 9 pm with this uber cool and charming film.

Along with the storyline, Jawaani Jaaneman's music album won millions of hearts as it got everybody grooving to the recreated version of the iconic songs 'Ole Ole 2.0' and 'Gallan Kardi'. Still having the same charm, these new nostalgic dance tracks became a crowd a puller. Additionally, songs like 'Bandhu Tu Mera' and 'Mere Baabula' struck a chord with the viewers for its soul-stirring and beautiful lyrics.

Speaking about her debut film, Alaya Furniturewala said, “Jawaani Jaaneman was the perfect first film for me, it's quirky, charming, entertaining and ticked all the right boxes. And, the experience of working with such great actors was surreal. To ensure my scenes go smoothly, I used to watch Saif Sir's films just to get an understanding of how he acts and reacts. Plus, I even watched innumerable films to add some characteristics to my character in the film. Tia is this cheerful, independent, and free-spirited girl who ventures out to meet her father and live the beautiful father-daughter moment. Her charming personality is something one can instantly connect with and that's one reason why her character resonated with me as well. I am extremely delighted to be sharing this special heart-warming film that will make you laugh and melt your heart with the audience of Zee Cinema.”

Set against the backdrop of London, the movie revolves around a carefree middle-aged man whose life is as Jazzy as his name 'Jazz' a.k.a Jaswinder Singh. A real estate broker by day and a hard-core party animal by night, Jazz believes in flying solo and lives his 'no strings attached' freedom too much. But one fine day, his uber-cool lifestyle turns into a twisted rollercoaster ride when he finds himself as the father of a young girl, Tia, who he never knew about. And, as he gets to know Tia better, new twists and turns come knocking at his door and these situations turn him into a family man.

How will Jazz a.k.a Jaswinder Singh deal with this interesting chapter of his life? To find out, watch the World Television Premiere of the wholesome entertainer 'Jawaani Jaaneman' on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at 9 pm!