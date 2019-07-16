Would love to do a web series: Gautam Rode

Mumbai: Actor Gautam Rode is a popular name in the television circuit. He has also done movies in the past and made his debut in theatre. He now wants to challenge himself by entering the digital domain.

"I have never wanted to repeat myself. Not only because we all want to be doing something new, but (because) I get bored with monotony. I like having a new challenge to tackle because that gives me an adrenaline rush. While there are a few shows of my play 'Aarohi' still left, I am also in talks for a few web series," said Gautam.

"I would love to experiment with the web next. The OTT platform is very different and I like the idea of having a finite script catering to a different audience. We have been watching how the West has created some revolutionary shows," he added.

Gautam is also impressed with the content available on the digital platform in India.

"I recently saw 'Delhi Crime' and loved the show. I am looking forward to trying out one more medium soon, in a completely different avatar," said the "Saraswatichandra" actor.