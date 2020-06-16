'Your wishes have been granted as Zee Café brings the ultimate sitcom of the 60s - 'I Dream of Jeannie'

Dressed in her iconic red and pink attire, there she appeared in a puff of smoke! Here's an affable Jeannie like no other who was let out of the bottle in the '60s and there has been no looking back ever since. America's greatest pop icon of the 20th century, Barbara Eden returns in the sitcom that spread its magic for years to come - 'I Dream Of Jeannie' on Zee Café. Starting June 15, 2020 weekdays at 5 PM, viewers now have the chance to hang out with this enchantress and her master in this rib-tickling blast from the past that never ceases to amuse you.

Be it the makers who defied stereotypes of the '60s, or a premise so strikingly bold and funny, 'I Dream Of Jeannie' is one show that was truly ahead of its time. The two-time Golden Globe-nominee won a million hearts across the world with its simplistic storyline of a master and Jeannie and the misadventures that follow.

Created by the prominent playwright, best-selling author and writer-producer Sidney Sheldon, the series features the Golden-Globe nominee and 'Dallas' actor Larry Hagman as the handsome and suave NASA astronaut, Major Nelson along with the diva herself Barbara Eden as the 2000-year old Jeannie.

The sitcom opens with Major Nelson who crash-lands on an exotic South Pacific island and stumbles across a mysterious bottle containing the mischievous and sassy Jeannie. And in the blink of an eye, it is love at first sight, at least for the damsel who trails Nelson back home. What follows is an amusing turn of events in the lives of the two as Jeannie causes utter chaos with her antics that turns things topsy-turvy for Nelson.

To those witnessing the magic for the first time, let your imagination run riot and to those die-hard fans, remember - all it takes is one BLINK! Loaded with multiple celebrity guest appearances and an ensuing romance, Jeanie and Major Nelson are back to recreate the magic on Zee Café!

Watch their electric chemistry as the lines between reality and fantasy begin to blur in 'I Dream Of Jeannie' starting June 15, 2020 weekdays at 5 PM only on Zee Café and Zee Café HD.