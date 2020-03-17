Zee Biskope leads in Bihar and Jharkhand Urban Markets since its launch

Continuing the feat, Zee Biskope has consistently ranked as the No. 1 Bhojpuri Channel in Bihar & Jharkhand Urban markets since its launch (BARC; Bihar Jharkhand; U+R; 2+; Wk 03-9'20). The channel has also bagged 5 out of top 10 movies in the category to its credit.

Out of these, 3 movies were the highest rated within the category.

Zee Biskope sustaining the No. 1 position in the Bihar Jharkhand urban markets for 7 consecutive weeks only goes on to prove the power the Bhojpuri market recons and the momentum ZEEL's new offering has attained in the market while reaching out the best of Bhojpuri entertainment to the audience. It's a market with huge potential and the channel is all set to keep this drive accelerating in the coming months.

Since its launch, the channel has focussed on being unique and hence delivered many category firsts. Be it the top 3 superstars of Bhojiwood - Nirahua, Pawan Singh & Khesari Lal Yadav endorsing the channel as brand ambassadors or a blockbuster WTP every weekend; be it the slot names in Bhojpuri lingo or the biggest ever Bhojpuri movie screening in Bihar, Zee Biskope's journey has always been with a consumer-first approach. Adding to the galore, the channel recently launched the industry's first-ever digital mascots - Bhaiya ji & Gamcha ji, digital wall paintings across the region and #LahariyaChallenge on-ground across Arrah & Chhapra to reach out to the masses. The brand has big plans for the market to sustain its leadership.

Zee Biskope boasts a library with the latest movies of Bhojiwood's biggest superstars Nirahua, Pawan Singh & Khesari Lal Yadav.

The channel's biggest World Television Premiere Nirahua Chalal London received a whooping 2.6 TVR while Saiyaji Dagabaaz received a 2.3 TVR. Keeping up to its promise of gifting its viewers with a blockbuster WTP every weekend, the channel has aired some of the latest chartbusters like Leke Aaja Band Baaja Aye Pawan Raja, Saugandh Ganga Maiya Ke and Sher Singh.

The brand signifies a space which enables viewers to rejoice their Bhojpuriyat at their unabashed best. With a strong library of 300+ superhit movies, exclusive titles, movie-based programming throughout the day, the channel is geared up to aggressively deliver its core proposition “Aathon Pahariya Loota Lahariya” (enjoy Bhojpuri entertainment throughout the day). Watch out this space for more updates on Zee Biskope.