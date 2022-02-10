Zee Café introduces ‘Hallyu Nights’ with THESE K-Dramas - Extraordinary You, I’m Not A Robot!

Mumbai: While Korean drama brings in a flurry of excitement to India, the Hallyu wave from the east has made a huge influence on the Indian audience. The impact these K-dramas have on India is here to remain.

A delight for K-fans and a first for any English TV channel, Zee Café had introduced multiple K-Drama shows in their original language.

Post the telecast, the channel received continuous requests from the Hallyu fans to further elevate the K-Drama offerings and add new shows to the collection. Adhering to its promise of providing the best entertainment to the viewers as per their choice, Zee Café is all set to introduce ‘Hallyu Nights’ at 7 PM.

The channel will telecast must-watch K-dramas Extraordinary You starting 11th February and I’m Not A Robot starting 6th March.

Extraordinary You is the story of Dan Oh, a high school girl who is the only child from a wealthy family suffering from congenital heart disease. One day, she wonders why her memory keeps disappearing.

She finally realizes that she is merely a character from a comic book whose destiny is decided by the writer. She then decides to change the plot to suit her desires and find the love of her life. Meanwhile, Seuli High School's Student Number 13 who lives like a background of the other characters faces a change in his fate after meeting Dan Oh.

They begin their mysterious adventure to find out the secret of the romance cartoon world. Tune in to Zee Café to find out how their lives change as they set out on their journey to get their independent lives back.

I’m Not A Robot is another innovative masterpiece revolving around the life of Kim Min Gyu.

A boy who has all the wealth and success lives an isolated life due to his allergy to people. He then meets and falls in love with a girl who is pretending to be a robot for her ex-boyfriend, a genius robots professor. What happens when their fates get intertwined? Watch the show on Zee Café from 6th March to know.

Ride on the Hallyu Wave with Extraordinary You and I’m Not A Robot in ‘Hallyu Nights’ every night at 7 only on Zee Café