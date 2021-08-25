Zee Cafe's Dance With Me Season 2 packed with unique performances that promise to make you go whoa!

Mumbai: Ever come across a saree-clad woman dancing with the Hula Hoop like a PRO? Or a unique dance act with hats floating in thin air? Come Sunday, prepare to be bedazzled with all of this and more in the all-new Season 2 of Zee Café’s unique dance show ‘Dance With Me.’



Featuring a zabardast line-up of 50 of the most talented performers from all corners of the country in, truly speaking, ‘Yahan Har Dance Ka Level Hoga WHOA!’ Together with television’s iconic personalities and dance experts Shakti & Mukti Mohan, each episode that airs Sundays at 8 PM, promises to bring fresh energy with different themes that ups the ante such as ‘Unbelievable’, ‘Legendary Tributes’, ‘India Incredible’ among others.

From Waacking, Krumping and Jazz Funk to Traditional Bharatnatyam and Garba, prepare for a whole new level of WHOA! with these epic never-before-seen performances on television. As the fun unfolds, here’s a quick sneak-peek into the performers that are sure to get your jaws dropping and make you go WHOA! this season.

Akash Gaharwar



Meet Akash Gaharwar, who happens to be the cousin of legendary superstar Govinda to grace the stage on Dance With Me Season 2. Mumbai-born Akash dazzled judges with a thunderbolt performance that truly felt like a young Govinda in the making.

Akash, who wishes to be a prodigy just like Govinda, pays a special tribute to him with an electrifying performance that truly has the judges go WHOA!

Abigail Ambrosh

This 20-year-old young lady is ready to set the stage on fire with whacking and freestyle. A master in Hula Hoop, Abigail gives online classes and takes it to her Instagram to show her skills to the world. She is certainly the example of why age does not matter when it comes to being passionate.

Do you think, this 20-year-old has it in her to wow the judges with her fluid and mesmerizing moves? Only time will tell. Catch Abigail Ambrosh sway you with her moves and Hula hoop tricks as she sets herself to take part in the brand-new season of Dance with me.

Riaan Shakir

Do you enjoy being told a story? We certainly do! Riaan and Shakir are two brilliant dancers who tell their stories through their dance. Portraying it with grace and charm, this duo will strike deep into your hearts with their Lyrical Contemporary and make you go WHOA. They have even taken their talents to an international stage with being a part of America’s Got Talent.

Karina Dadwani

The one thing we Indians are proud of except our rich culture is Bollywood. This young lady certainly understands our love for Bollywood. Karina, a 13-year-old girl makes Bollywood get an exciting twist by adding ballet to our Desi culture. The level of energy and drive from this little girl will force you to say WHOA just as Shakti and Mukti Mohan did on the show!

Preesha Gupta

How old were you when you started to follow your passion? Preesha is 10. Following her passion for dancing, a B-boying expert with immense versatility, she has been working her charms on social media. Twisting it with Dhunuchi Bengali style, Preesha will keep you glued to her performance on the brand-new show Dance With Me Season 2.

Pop Boys

Pop it like it’s hot! The Pop boys do. A Popping crew who has been inspiring millions across the nation to step into their dancing shoes, the Pop Boys have their way to freestyling and mixing it with Pop. It’s time for them to sizzle on the stage of Dance with me Season 2.

Academy Of Black Spades

Ladies and Gentlemen, get ready to witness brilliance. The Academy of Black Spades, a dancing group that puts up their A-game every time they step foot on the stage with their new school Hip Hop. These girls make it hip-hop look like a piece of cake even in their heels with their coordination and brilliant choreography. Witness Girl Power as The Academy of Black Spades has checked in at the stage of Dance With Me Season 2. Say WHOA?

Fire Steppers

Somebody call 911! Fire Steppers are spreading fire on the dance floor. A hip-hop group that give their 100 per cent and dance to express have come to grace us with their outstanding performance. The Fire Steppers have produced a modern style of Hip Hop which they call the Krump. Are you ready to see something, you have never seen before and go WHOA?

Do we sense a jaw drop there? Sundays are about to be a whole new level of WHOA! with Dance With Me Season 2 on Zee Café!

