Zee Cinemalu celebrates 4 years of success this anniversary

Friday generally marks the end of the week and brings a sense of relief to all of us sweating it out all through, but this Friday is joyous for us in the Telugu cluster for another very important reason. Today marks a special day for Zee Cinemalu as it completes 4 successful years in its amazing journey. Zee Cinemalu is 4 years young today!!!

Launched by the Megastar Chiranjeevi, who unveiled the logo, Zee Cinemalu began its journey on 4th September 2016 with 'Dil Pai Super Hit' as its brand tagline and became the first movie channel to introduce the concept of World Television Premieres in Telugu market, entertaining Telugu Audience with the movies that are close to their heart.

This is a journey of unparalleled entertainment, of togetherness and shared experiences. Zee Cinemalu is a name that has grown to become synonymous with the best of Telugu movies on small screen television.

In the week of FY20, Wk13, Zee Cinemalu scored the highest ever viewership of 351 GRPs in < 75L Urban and 483 GRPs in Hyderabad. This sets a new benchmark in the television movie industry as Zee Cinemalu is the only Telugu movie channel to have achieved this feat in the last 5 years as per BARC. Zee Cinemalu stood as No.1 in Hyderabad in FY 19 & FY 20. The channel share moved from 14.8% to 25.3% in the last 4 years and in the last 6 weeks, the share stood at 27.7%.

With its latest offerings in various genres, Zee Cinemalu has successfully occupied a special space in the hearts of Telugu audience across the state. For the 4th anniversary, Zee Cinemalu raised a state-wide call on its social media, to all movie fans by initiating a campaign, #Itsall4fans inviting them to sketch the image of their favourite stars.

Anuradha Gudur – Business Head of Telugu cluster says, “It's been a lovely journey of being in the business of cinema and playing a different ball game altogether. Zee Cinemalu remarkable success owes to a careful mix of content, programming and of course, irrevocable support of viewers. Big congratulations to everyone. We are looking forward to normalcy to celebrate every feat that we achieved during these trying times.”

Commenting on 4th anniversary, Sai Prakash – Business Head of Zee Cinemalu says, “Our process of curating content for programming line-up is based on what we believe the audience will enjoy and appreciate, while at the same time adding a mix of commercial and relaxing home- viewing entertainers, that are creating waves in the Telugu entertainment space. Zee Cinemalu is proud to offer a variety of movie genres that appeals to both the masses as well as the niche audiences looking for something different. We are extremely excited about completing yet another milestone in our journey in the Telugu market. We promise the viewers that we will continue to entertain them with the content that is truly Dil Pai Superhit.”