Zee Kannada launches 'Lockdown Diaries'

Ever since its inception, Zee Kannada has strived to push boundaries with its star talent to 'Open Doors to Possibilities' and inspire viewers to take initiatives and rise above circumstances to craft their own destiny.

Known for its marquee shows through the years, Zee Kannada introduces a unique show providing anecdotes from the lives of their fictional and iconic characters, 'Lockdown Diaries' starting 23rd May at 9:00 PM only on Zee Kannada and Zee Kannada HD.

Hosted by Karnataka's favourite Anushree, Anand and Sushma Rao, the show will give the audience a glimpse into the quarantine life of Zee Kannada artists with conversations through mobile phones. The actor's lockdown dairies will include their experiences cooking with us, discussing current issues, playing games, dancing together and many more things. In an effort to bring enjoyment during the ongoing pandemic, Zee Kannada aims to bridges the gap between celebrities and viewers from home with Lockdown Diaries.

It will also give audiences a sneak-peek into their current quarantined life and their journey during the pandemic.