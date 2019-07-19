Zee Kannada's Dance Karnataka Dance Family War returns with Season 2

After an exhilarating first season, Zee Kannada's most-popular Dance Karnataka Dance Family War is back with a heightened quotient of excitement with the new season. Family War Season 2 will witness new talented participants from the Zee Kannada ultimate fiction and non-fiction shows, including Kamali, Gattimela, Brahmagantu, Jodi Hakki, Radha Kalyana, Mahadevi, Paaru, Jodi Hakki, Ughe Ughe Mahadeshwara, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Season 15, Drama Juniors Season 3 and Comedy Kiladigalu Season 2.

Bringing the best of dance avatars to the entertain the audiences like never-before, the grand premiere launch is on 20th July at 9:30 PM only on Zee Kannada and Zee Kannada HD.

The contestants include Anikha (Kamali) & Preetham (Paaru), Vicky (Gattimela) & Adithi (Gattimela), Prashanth (Aatma Bandhana) & Nethra(Aatma Bandhana), Subbu (Brahmagantu) & Pranathi (Brahmagantu), Hanumanthu (SRGMP 15) & Shiny (SRGMP 15), Suraj (Comedy Kiladigalu Season 2) & Minchu (Comedy Kiladigalu Season 2), Barkath Alli (Comedy Kiladigalu Season 2) & Ningi (Kamali), Lokesh (Comedy Kiladigalu Season 1) & Manthana (Comedy Kiladigalu Season 2), Vivek (Mahadevi) & Hiranmayi (Mahadevi), Anoop (Drama Juniors Season 3) & Dimpana (Drama Juniors Season 3), Prekshith (Drama juniors Season 3) & Anvisha (Drama juniors Season 3) and Nandhitha (Jodihakki) & Anupama (Popular anchor).

Crazy Queen Rakshita, Chinnari Mutta Vijay Raghavendra and Magical Composer Arjun Janya are the stalwart judges of the show, which will be hosted by the exuberant Anushree, making this the dance show if the year! Tune-in to watch Dance Karnataka Dance Family War Season 2 starting 20th July, every weekend at 9:30 PM only on Zee Kannada and Zee Kannada HD.