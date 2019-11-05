ZEE5 launches its next Tamil original Police Diary 2.0

ZEE5, India's fastest growing multilingual OTT platform launches its next Tamil Original, a procedural format crime thriller, Police Diary 2.0 starring Vincent Asokan, Santosh Prathap, John Kokken, Pooja Ramachandran, Anjana Jayaprakash and Balaji Mohan. Inspired from real-life incidents, the series is exclusively available on ZEE5 from 1st November 2019.

Watch the trailer here:

Produced by Kutty Padmini (Arpad Cine Factory), Police Diary 2.0 is an action-packed series which will unravel 52 heinous crimes reported in Tamil Nadu. Each story will be well-paced and punctuated, presented in 2 episodes which release simultaneously every week.

The episodes have been directed by a stellar panel of directors namely Shivaganesh, Danush, Pa. Rajaganeshan, R.Pavan, Vikranan and Ramesh Bharathi.

Aparna Acharekar, Programming Head, ZEE5 India commented, “At ZEE5, we are always on the lookout for powerful stories and with Police Diary 2.0, we have 52 engaging scripts. As a genre, crime thrillers work very well on the platform and we are confident that viewers will be interested in watching Police Diary 2.0.”

Producer Kutty Padmini (Arpad Cine Factory) shares, “Police Diary 2.0 is an engaging amalgamation of the various crimes which have taken place in the state. It is important for audiences to learn of these crimes and in turn be more watchful of the scenarios around them. Numerous types and patterns of crimes are on a high in India, such as bitcoin fraud, rape, cybercrime etc. and with this show format, we hope to bring increasing awareness (beyond entertainment value) on how audiences can confront and protect their near and dear ones. We are ecstatic to partner with ZEE5. The platform has a fantastic library of content and we are certain that with the platform's massive reach, the series will travel far and wide.”

