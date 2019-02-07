ZEE5 launches procedural format crime thriller 'Abhay'

ZEE5, known to present great content across genres, launched Abhay - one of the first procedural format crime thrillers, a genre not explored in the OTT space yet. Produced by BP Singh's (popularly known for the famous crime TV series CID) Fiction Factory Productions, the series marks the digital debut of popular actor Kunal Kemmu who essays the role of SP Abhay Pratap Singh. The crime thriller premieres on 7th February, with two episodes unfolding each month, disrupting the traditional binge viewing habit of content on OTT platforms.

Inspired by real events, Abhay follows the inverted detective format of storytelling. In his digital debut, Kunal Khemu plays an investigative officer who solves bone-chilling murder cases while dealing with his own personal demons.

Watch the trailer here:

Speaking on his digital debut, Kunal Kemmu said, "It's exciting to explore new formats and push your boundaries as an actor, and Abhay had it all. I am an avid consumer of long format web series like everyone else, and hence I know that a series such as Abhay has all the ingredients that the OTT viewer is looking for. Very excited to partner with ZEE5, given the content that they have produced and are planning to do in the coming months and I look forward to reaching out to the audience with this action-packed concept."



Manish Aggarwal, Business Head, ZEE5 India said, "This is the first time that a procedural format crime thriller has been explored in the OTT space and having a stalwart like B.P. Singh as the series director of Abhay makes it perfect. Right at the outset, ZEE5 had endeavoured to offer viewers exciting and relatable stories from across the country, and Abhay is a testimony to this. Crime thrillers are a favourite especially with the male audience and is a genre that appeals consumers across pop strata. I am confident that Abhay will be one of the most talked about shows among OTT viewers."

B. P. Singh, Producer, Fiction Factory Productions said, "Abhay is a unique thriller, where Kunal plays a cop who can go to any extent for solving his case and facing multiple problems at the same time. We are glad that ZEE5 has given us the opportunity to experiment with sensitive crime subjects on the digital platform. The ZEE5 team was enthusiastic and with Abhay, they are setting new standards in digital programming. The audience will surely love the storyline and get goosebumps as the show progresses."

Aparna Acharekar, Programming Head, ZEE5 India said, "Quality shows backed by compelling stories have been the major contributors for ZEE5's content growth. Abhay is a unique offering to our viewers which explores crime, action and entertainment. We are certain that the audience will enjoy this latest ZEE5 Original.”

Elnaaz Norouzi who plays Natasha, says, “It was a great experience working with B. P. Singh Sir and Kunal. I hope that the audience appreciates the shades of my character and enjoys the show as much as we did making it. Playing Natasha is quite challenging and that's what's exciting me the most."

With over 3500 films, 500+ TV shows, 4000+ music videos, 35+ theatre plays and 90+ LIVE TV Channels across 12 languages, ZEE5 truly presents a blend of unrivalled content offering for its viewers across the nation and worldwide. With ZEE5, the global content of Zindagi as a brand, which was widely appreciated across the country, has also been brought back for its loyal viewers.

Availability: The ZEE5 App can be downloaded from Google Play Store http://bit.ly/zee5 and iOS App Store http://bit.ly/zee5ios. Also available at www.zee5.com, as a Progressive Web App (PWA), and on Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV Stick. ZEE5 also supports Chromecast.

Pricing: Freemium pricing model with both free and paid premium content (including Originals) to cater to a mix of audiences. Viewers who subscribe to the ZEE5 subscription pack will get access to the entire library of content using the limited period special subscription offer – 99/- for 2 months and 499/- for a year. Offer valid till 31st October.