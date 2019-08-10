close

Andy Murray set to make singles return with Cincinnati Open

British tennis maestro Andy Murray is all set to make singles return with this week's Cincinnati Open after accepting a wildcard entry for the tournament. 

Image Courtesy: Reuters

British tennis maestro Andy Murray is all set to make singles return with this week's Cincinnati Open after accepting a wildcard entry for the tournament. 

Murray has not played in men's singles event since his opening round exit from the Australian Open in January this year, following which he underwent a hip resurfacing surgery in London. 

However, the 32-year-old recently took to his official Facebook account to confirm that he is ready to make a return to singles with Cincinnati. 

Sharing a picture of himself celebrating on the court, Murray wrote, "That feeling when you accept a wildcard for the singles in Cinci... #LetsDoThis #HereWeGo."

In June, Murray made a successful comeback to doubles event by winning the Queen`s Club Championships with his Spaniard partner Feliciano Lopez. Subsequently, he also played mixed doubles with American tennis star Serena Williams and men`s doubles with Pierre-Hugues Herbert of France in Wimbledon.

