Aslan Karatsev slams Daniil Medvedev for complaining about fans, says ' you cannot tell fans to love you'

World No.15 Aslan Karatsev who recently outclassed Andy Murray to win the Sydney Tennis Classic title, slammed compatriot Daniil Medvedev for saying that 'no one in the crowd supported him' at the Australian Open final 2022 where he suffered defeat against Rafael Nadal.

The Russian Karatsev in a virtual press conference meeting on Monday (January 31) told a group of journalists how the fans love Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer. He was asked about how he felt about Medvedev's reaction to the lack of support from the fans and if it has happened with him too?

"I think for me it's pretty normal (fans supporting Nadal), Nadal has just made his comeback and didn't play for almost half a year, ofcourse fans will support him. He's coming back from injury and the same thing happens if you play against Roger (Federer)..... so yeah I know it can be disturbing when fans try to distract you while serving and all, but I think sooner or later Daniil will realise that and move on," Karatsev said.

Karatsev clearly signalled that fans have a special place for Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. "The same thing happened with me ( not getting supported or being booed from the crowd) but you cannot do anything like telling the fans 'c'mon you support me', that would not make sense."