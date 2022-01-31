हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Australian Open 2022

Aslan Karatsev slams Daniil Medvedev for complaining about fans, says ' you cannot tell fans to love you'

World No.15 Aslan Karatsev explains the difficulties players face when facing the likes of Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.

Aslan Karatsev slams Daniil Medvedev for complaining about fans, says &#039; you cannot tell fans to love you&#039;
Aslan Karatsev.(Source: Twitter)

World No.15 Aslan Karatsev who recently outclassed Andy Murray to win the Sydney Tennis Classic title, slammed compatriot Daniil Medvedev for saying that 'no one in the crowd supported him' at the Australian Open final 2022 where he suffered defeat against Rafael Nadal. 

The Russian Karatsev in a virtual press conference meeting on Monday (January 31) told a group of journalists how the fans love Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer. He was asked about how he felt about Medvedev's reaction to the lack of support from the fans and if it has happened with him too?

"I think for me it's pretty normal (fans supporting Nadal), Nadal has just made his comeback and didn't play for almost half a year, ofcourse fans will support him. He's coming back from injury and the same thing happens if you play against Roger (Federer)..... so yeah I know it can be disturbing when fans try to distract you while serving and all, but I think sooner or later Daniil will realise that and move on," Karatsev said.

Karatsev clearly signalled that fans have a special place for Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. "The same thing happened with me ( not getting supported or being booed from the crowd) but you cannot do anything like telling the fans 'c'mon you support me', that would not make sense."

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Australian Open 2022Aslan KaratsevDaniil MedvedevRafael NadalRoger Federer
Next
Story

Daniil Medvedev blames crowd for lack of respect at Australian Open 2022, says THIS

Must Watch

PT38S

UP Elections 2022: The Election Commission has taken a big decision, removed these restrictions. Election Commission