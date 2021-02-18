हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Australian Open 2021

Australian Open 2021: Naomi Osaka sweeps past Serena Williams to reach final

Naomi Osaka defeated Serena Williams in straight sets in the Australian Open 2021 semifinals to reach the final. She will face the winner of second semifinal between Karolina Muchova of Czech Republic and Jennifer Brady of the United States for the year's first Grand Slam title.

Australian Open 2021: Naomi Osaka sweeps past Serena Williams to reach final
Naomi Osaka of Japan celebrates after defeating Serena Williams in the Australian Open semifinal on Thursday (February 18). (Source: Twitter)

World No. 3 Naomi Osaka of Japan extended Serena Williams' wait to break Magaret Court's record of 24 Grand Slam titles, as she defeated the legendary American 6-3, 6-4 to reach the Australian Open final in Melbourne on Thursday (February 18). Osaka posted her 20th consecutive win on course to defeating 10th seeded Serena Williams.

Osaka overcame a disastrous game in the second set when she was broken by Serena, who levelled the score at 4-4. The Japanese star won the next eight points in a row to win the set and the match 6-4. 

The 2019 champion Osaka improved her career record against Serena to 3-1. Osaka, the reigning US Open champion, is playing for a second Australian Open title to boost her tally of Majors to four.

(More to come)

