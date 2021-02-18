Australian Open 2021: Naomi Osaka sweeps past Serena Williams to reach final

World No. 3 Naomi Osaka of Japan extended Serena Williams' wait to break Magaret Court's record of 24 Grand Slam titles, as she defeated the legendary American 6-3, 6-4 to reach the Australian Open final in Melbourne on Thursday (February 18). Osaka posted her 20th consecutive win on course to defeating 10th seeded Serena Williams.

Osaka overcame a disastrous game in the second set when she was broken by Serena, who levelled the score at 4-4. The Japanese star won the next eight points in a row to win the set and the match 6-4.

The 2019 champion Osaka improved her career record against Serena to 3-1. Osaka, the reigning US Open champion, is playing for a second Australian Open title to boost her tally of Majors to four.

(More to come)