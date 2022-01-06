हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Tennis

Australian Open: Japan's Kei Nishikori withdraws from tournament due to prevailing hip injury

Nishikori has been plagued by injuries in recent years and struggled for consistency.


(Source: Twitter)

Japan's Kei Nishikori has withdrawn from this month`s Australian Open Grand Slam because he is still recovering from a hip injury, the 32-year-old said on Thursday.

Nishikori, who reached a career-high ranking of fourth shortly after becoming the first man from Asia to reach a major final at the 2014 U.S. Open, has been plagued by injuries in recent years and struggled for consistency.

"Since the end of last year I have been struggling with my hip," Nishikori, currently ranked 47th, said on Twitter https://twitter.com/keinishikori/status/1479115836686159881. "It is not 100% recovered yet and I will have to pull out of the Aussie swing.

"This is very disappointing as the Australian Open feels like my "home" Grand Slam... And can`t wait to be back next year."

Nishikori suffered a first-round exit in last year`s edition of the Melbourne Park major. The tournament begins on January 17.

