Canada

Canada's Milos Raonic pulls out of US Open with glute injury

Canadian tennis player Milos Raonic has pulled out of the fourth and final major of the season i.e US Open due to a glute injury. 

Image Credits: Twitter/@milosraonic

Canadian tennis player Milos Raonic has pulled out of the fourth and final major of the season i.e US Open due to a glute injury. 

The 28-year-old was earlier forced to retire in the middle of his round-of-32 clash against fellow countryman Felix Auger Aliassime in the Rogers Cup and he has not played any match since then, the tournament official website reported. 

Raonic, who was seeded 21 in the men's singles event of the prestigious tournament, will now be replaced by lucky loser Kamil Majchrzak of Poland in the draw. As a result, Majchrzak will now lock horns with Chilean Nicolas Jarry in the first round of the US Open. 

Notably, Raonic had also missed the previous two editions of the French Open because of an injury. As far as his performance at US Open is concerned, 2016 Wimbledon finalist has made it to the last-16 at Flushing Meadows on four occasions.

Tags:
CanadaMilos RaonicUS OpenRogers CupTennis
