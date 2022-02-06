हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Juan Martin del Potro

Former US Open champ Juan Martin Del Potro hints at retirement as injuries take toll

Tennis player Juan Martin Del Potro announced he'll be playing last two tournaments the Buenos Aires Open and the Rio de Janeiro Open.

Juan Martin Del Potro. (Source: Twitter)

Argentine tennis player Juan Martin Del Potro is considering an imminent retirement from the sport, saying recurring injuries mean two tournaments in Argentina and Brazil this month will "possibly" be his last.

"This is one of the hardest messages I've ever had to face up to and communicate," Del Potro told reporters in Buenos Aires on Saturday. "Everyone knows and hopes that I return to tennis. Possibly it won't be like that and that it will be more of a farewell than a return."

The former world number three last played a tournament match in June 2019 at Queens in London. He injured his knee and has been struggling to regain full fitness ever since.

"The knee has been a nightmare. I've been trying alternatives and ways to resolve it for years and today I just can't manage it," he said. "I never imagined retiring from tennis anywhere other than out there on the court." he added.

Del Potro has committed to playing the Buenos Aires Open and the Rio de Janeiro Open, both of which take place this month. Del Potro will face countryman Federico Delbonis in his first match in Buenos Aires on Tuesday.

The Rio de Janeiro Open begins on February 12.

