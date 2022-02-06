Former US Open champ Juan Martin Del Potro hints at retirement as injuries take toll

Argentine tennis player Juan Martin Del Potro is considering an imminent retirement from the sport, saying recurring injuries mean two tournaments in Argentina and Brazil this month will "possibly" be his last.

"This is one of the hardest messages I've ever had to face up to and communicate," Del Potro told reporters in Buenos Aires on Saturday. "Everyone knows and hopes that I return to tennis. Possibly it won't be like that and that it will be more of a farewell than a return."

The former world number three last played a tournament match in June 2019 at Queens in London. He injured his knee and has been struggling to regain full fitness ever since.

There’s has only been 1 occasion where Federer, Djokovic and Nadal have all made the semi final of the same grand slam, and neither won the tournament. The 2009 US Open, where 20 year old Juan Martin del Potro stunned the world. pic.twitter.com/aLr0mfqTGT — aidan (@Goatucanu) February 5, 2022

"The knee has been a nightmare. I've been trying alternatives and ways to resolve it for years and today I just can't manage it," he said. "I never imagined retiring from tennis anywhere other than out there on the court." he added.

Del Potro has committed to playing the Buenos Aires Open and the Rio de Janeiro Open, both of which take place this month. Del Potro will face countryman Federico Delbonis in his first match in Buenos Aires on Tuesday.

The Rio de Janeiro Open begins on February 12.