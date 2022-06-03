Spain's Rafael Nadal entered the final of the French Open 2022 as Alexander Zverev twisted his angle during the semifinal which forced him to forfeit the semifinal on Friday. In the 12th game of the second set, Zverev tried to retrieve a shot and tumbled. He was screaming in pain before he was taken off the court in a wheelchair. The 25-year-old returned to the arena but on the crutches to concede the match. The German was trailing Nadal 7-6(8), 6-6. As he was leaving the arena, he received a huge standing ovation from the crowd.

"Very sad. He has had an unbelievable tournament and I know how much he has been fighting to win a Grand Slam. I know he is going to win not one but more than one. I wish him all the very best," said Nadal after the match.

"He is one of the biggest challenges in the tournament. It is difficult to say a lot of things today. It is a great feeling to be in the final without a doubt but at the same time, it is a tough moment. All the very best to him [Zverev]"

Rafael Nadal has become the second-oldest men's finalist in French Open history after his semifinal opponent, Alexander Zverev, stopped playing Friday because of an injured right leg. Now Nadal will try to become the oldest champion at a tournament he's already won a record 13 times.

Zverev's black outfit was covered in rust-colored clay, as were his legs and arms, and he immediately grabbed his right ankle, screaming in pain.

A trainer came out to attend to him, and Nadal walked around the net to check on Zverev, too.