हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
French Open 2022

French Open 2022: Rafael Nadal enters 14th final at Roland Garros as Zverev retires hurt in semifinal

The German was trailing Nadal 7-6(8), 6-6. As he was leaving the arena, he received a huge standing ovation from the crowd.   

French Open 2022: Rafael Nadal enters 14th final at Roland Garros as Zverev retires hurt in semifinal
Source/Twitter

Spain's Rafael Nadal entered the final of the French Open 2022 as Alexander Zverev twisted his angle during the semifinal which forced him to forfeit the semifinal on Friday. In the 12th game of the second set, Zverev tried to retrieve a shot and tumbled. He was screaming in pain before he was taken off the court in a wheelchair. The 25-year-old returned to the arena but on the crutches to concede the match. The German was trailing Nadal 7-6(8), 6-6. As he was leaving the arena, he received a huge standing ovation from the crowd. 

"Very sad. He has had an unbelievable tournament and I know how much he has been fighting to win a Grand Slam. I know he is going to win not one but more than one. I wish him all the very best," said Nadal after the match.

"He is one of the biggest challenges in the tournament. It is difficult to say a lot of things today. It is a great feeling to be in the final without a doubt but at the same time, it is a tough moment. All the very best to him [Zverev]"

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
French Open 2022Rafa Nadal
Next
Story

Watch: Injured Alexander Zverev limps off the court as crowd gives him standing ovation

Must Watch

PT14M20S

Time Machine: Did Congress ask for the first vote in the name of Ram Mandir?