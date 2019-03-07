हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Indian Wells

Indian Wells: Victoria Azarenka sets up second-round clash against Serena Williams

After falling behind 2-0 at the start, Azarenka reeled off six straight games and ultimately made quick work of Vera Lapko on a windy day in the California desert. 

Former world number one Victoria Azarenka dismissed Vera Lapko 6-2, 6-3 to set up a second-round clash with Serena Williams while Johanna Konta cruised to a straight sets win in opening round action at the BNP Paribas Open on Thursday.

After falling behind 2-0 at the start, Azarenka reeled off six straight games and ultimately made quick work of Lapko on a windy day in the California desert. 

Konta`s pinpoint serving proved too much for France`s Pauline Parmentier to handle as the Briton coasted to a 6-2, 6-3 win to set up a second-round clash with Hsieh Su-wei of Taiwan. 

Two young Americans also advanced on Wednesday as 17-year-old Amanda Anisimova crushed Serbia`s Aleksandra Krunic 6-0 6-4 and 20-year-old Sofia Kenin came from behind to dispatch China`s Wang Yafan 1-6, 7-5, 6-4. 

Canadian Bianca Andreescu, fresh off her semi-final appearance at the Mexican Open in Acapulco last week, defeated Irina-Camelia Begu of Romania 6-7(3) 6-3 6-3 to set up a second round battle with Dominika Cibulkova.

Czech Barbora Strycova, China`s Zhang Shuai, American Jennifer Brady and German Tatjana Maria were among the other players to advance at the event in Indian Wells.

