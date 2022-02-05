Maharashtra Open: Rohan Bopanna and Ramkumar Ramanathan cruise into men's doubles final

Rohan Bopanna and Ramkumar Ramanathan continued their brilliant run at the Tata Open Maharashtra and entered doubles final after a thrilling win over Sadio Doumbia and Fabien Reboul at the Balewadi Stadium in Pune on Saturday.



Aiming to win their second title of the year, the star Indian duo outclassed the French pair, making a sensational comeback in the tie-breaker to wrap up the match 4-6, 6-4, 12-10.

The fourth edition of South Asia’s only ATP-250 event, which has been organised by the Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association.

Earlier this year, playing together for the first time, Bopanna and Ramkumar had clinched their maiden title in Adelaide. The No. 2 seed will now take on top-seeded Australian duo of Luke Saville and John-Patrick Smith in the final.

The final matches of singles as well as doubles categories will be played on Sunday.

Earlier in the singles semi-finals, Portugal's Joao Sousa drew on his experience to end Elias Ymer’s sensational run at the tournament, with a remarkable three-set win to enter the singles final