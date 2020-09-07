Mask after mask, Naomi Osaka extends support to 'Black Lives Matter' protest at US Open 2020

Former champion Naomi Osaka is wearing a different facemask for each of her matches at the U.S. Open this year. They each carry the name of a Black American and aim to highlight racial injustice in the United States to a wider audience:

Round One – Breonna Taylor

Taylor, 26, was shot dead by police in her apartment in Louisville, Kentucky on March 13.One police officer involved was fired by the city`s police department in June. Two other officers have been placed on administrative reassignment. No criminal charges have been filed against any of the three.

Round Two – Elijah Mcclain

McClain, 23, died after a violent encounter with police officers in Aurora, Colorado in August last year.His family filed a lawsuit against the city and its police last month, alleging murder and routine use of excessive force against Black people.

Round Three – Amhoud Arbery

Arbery, 25, was fatally shot after being pursued by armed white men as he jogged through a suburban neighborhood in Georgia in February.

Three white men have been charged with the murder of Arbery in a case that spurred a national outcry after cellphone video of the shooting was leaked on the internet.

Round Four - Trayvon Martind

Martin was an unarmed Black teenager whose killing by civilian George Zimmerman in Florida in 2012 helped spark the `Black Lives Matter` movement.