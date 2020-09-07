हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Naomi Osaka

Mask after mask, Naomi Osaka extends support to 'Black Lives Matter' protest at US Open 2020

The 2018 US Open champion has been at the forefront of the Black Lives Matter movement. In each round, the player born to a Haitian father and Japanese mother, is wearing a different mask which bears the name of a black victim

Mask after mask, Naomi Osaka extends support to &#039;Black Lives Matter&#039; protest at US Open 2020
Image Credits: Twitter/@naomiosaka

Former champion Naomi Osaka is wearing a different facemask for each of her matches at the U.S. Open this year. They each carry the name of a Black American and aim to highlight racial injustice in the United States to a wider audience:

Round One – Breonna Taylor

Taylor, 26, was shot dead by police in her apartment in Louisville, Kentucky on March 13.One police officer involved was fired by the city`s police department in June. Two other officers have been placed on administrative reassignment. No criminal charges have been filed against any of the three.

Round Two – Elijah Mcclain

McClain, 23, died after a violent encounter with police officers in Aurora, Colorado in August last year.His family filed a lawsuit against the city and its police last month, alleging murder and routine use of excessive force against Black people.

Round Three – Amhoud Arbery

Arbery, 25, was fatally shot after being pursued by armed white men as he jogged through a suburban neighborhood in Georgia in February.
Three white men have been charged with the murder of Arbery in a case that spurred a national outcry after cellphone video of the shooting was leaked on the internet.

Round Four - Trayvon Martind

Martin was an unarmed Black teenager whose killing by civilian George Zimmerman in Florida in 2012 helped spark the `Black Lives Matter` movement.

