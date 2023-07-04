trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2630390
NewsTennis
WIMBLEDON 2023

No SEX In THIS Room, Wimbledon Officials Issue Stern Warning To Players And Spectators

The Wimbledon 'quiet room' meant for prayers near Court number 12 was being used by couples for having sex, according to a report.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Devadyuti Das|Last Updated: Jul 04, 2023, 08:12 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

No SEX In THIS Room, Wimbledon Officials Issue Stern Warning To Players And Spectators

Wimbledon is Grand Slam on the tennis calendar which follows tradition very strictly. It is no wonder that officials are not taking reports of couples having sex or getting intimate in the Wimbledon ‘quiet room’ lightly during this year’s Grand Slam which got underway on Monday.

The Wimbledon ‘quiet room’ is meant for prayer and meditation should not be used by couples wanting to be ‘intimate’, tournament bosses have warned players and spectators during Wimbledon 2023 event. Last year, couples were reported to have been using the secluded room near Court 12 for their own personal enjoyment to the shock of other visitors.

Sally Bolton, chief executive of the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC), has warned that the ‘sanctuary’ remained an important space, and urged people to respect it. “It’s a really important space. So, we will be retaining it and we’ll be making sure that people are using it the right way,” Bolton was quoted as saying by UK’s The Telegraph newspaper.

cre Trending Stories

“If people need space to go to pray, it’s the quiet space for that. There is an opportunity to breastfeed in there. But, we are looking for it to be used in the right way.”

In 2022, spectators reported seeing ‘sheepish’ looking couples emerging from the rooms at the rear of court 12. One eye-witness told how he saw a man and woman leaving the room with ‘big grins’ on their faces.

“She was in a long flowing summer dress and there was no doubt as to what they had been up to,” he said.

Another visitor reported hearing ‘sounds of intimacy’ coming from one of the two rooms created as ‘safe spaces’ for those wanting to escape the crowds at the tournament. At the time, Wimbledon officials urged visitors to respect the area, intended seclusion for prayer, meditation, breastfeeding or even as a way to escape the sun.

The discovery that it was being used to have sex has prompted one official to describe it as the ‘Wimbledon high club’, as opposed to the ‘mile high club’ associated with those who become intimate on flights.

Andy Murray and Roger Federer to be on Centre Court

Andy Murray will be back at the site of some of his greatest triumphs on Tuesday: Centre Court at Wimbledon. So will Roger Federer.

It’s where Murray won his first Olympic gold medal during the 2012 London Games. Where he became, in 2013, the first British man in 77 years to win the title at the All England Club. Where he added another Grand Slam championship three years later.

And it’s where he will play British wild-card entry Ryan Peniston in the first round on Day 2 of this year’s tournament. Before that, 2022 women’s champion Elena Rybakina will play against American Shelby Rogers.

And before that, Federer will be feted by the All England Club, where he won a men’s-record eight of his 20 Grand Slam titles. He announced his retirement last season.

(with PTI inputs)

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: Who is the 'villain' of the Balasore train accident?
DNA Video
DNA: ZEE NEWS investigation from ground zero, see this report