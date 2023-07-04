No SEX In THIS Room, Wimbledon Officials Issue Stern Warning To Players And Spectators

Wimbledon is Grand Slam on the tennis calendar which follows tradition very strictly. It is no wonder that officials are not taking reports of couples having sex or getting intimate in the Wimbledon ‘quiet room’ lightly during this year’s Grand Slam which got underway on Monday.

The Wimbledon ‘quiet room’ is meant for prayer and meditation should not be used by couples wanting to be ‘intimate’, tournament bosses have warned players and spectators during Wimbledon 2023 event. Last year, couples were reported to have been using the secluded room near Court 12 for their own personal enjoyment to the shock of other visitors.

Sally Bolton, chief executive of the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC), has warned that the ‘sanctuary’ remained an important space, and urged people to respect it. “It’s a really important space. So, we will be retaining it and we’ll be making sure that people are using it the right way,” Bolton was quoted as saying by UK’s The Telegraph newspaper.



cre Trending Stories

“If people need space to go to pray, it’s the quiet space for that. There is an opportunity to breastfeed in there. But, we are looking for it to be used in the right way.”

In 2022, spectators reported seeing ‘sheepish’ looking couples emerging from the rooms at the rear of court 12. One eye-witness told how he saw a man and woman leaving the room with ‘big grins’ on their faces.

“She was in a long flowing summer dress and there was no doubt as to what they had been up to,” he said.

The prayer _ room @Wimbledon near court 12 is being used for sex __ pic.twitter.com/1ekvVXJBBM — John Book (@JohnBook007) July 3, 2023

Another visitor reported hearing ‘sounds of intimacy’ coming from one of the two rooms created as ‘safe spaces’ for those wanting to escape the crowds at the tournament. At the time, Wimbledon officials urged visitors to respect the area, intended seclusion for prayer, meditation, breastfeeding or even as a way to escape the sun.

The discovery that it was being used to have sex has prompted one official to describe it as the ‘Wimbledon high club’, as opposed to the ‘mile high club’ associated with those who become intimate on flights.

Andy Murray and Roger Federer to be on Centre Court

Andy Murray will be back at the site of some of his greatest triumphs on Tuesday: Centre Court at Wimbledon. So will Roger Federer.

It’s where Murray won his first Olympic gold medal during the 2012 London Games. Where he became, in 2013, the first British man in 77 years to win the title at the All England Club. Where he added another Grand Slam championship three years later.

And it’s where he will play British wild-card entry Ryan Peniston in the first round on Day 2 of this year’s tournament. Before that, 2022 women’s champion Elena Rybakina will play against American Shelby Rogers.

And before that, Federer will be feted by the All England Club, where he won a men’s-record eight of his 20 Grand Slam titles. He announced his retirement last season.

(with PTI inputs)