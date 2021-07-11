Novak Djokovic wins sixth Wimbledon, equals Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal’s record of 20 grand slam titles

New Delhi: World number one Novak Djokovic lifted the Wimbledon Men’s Singles title on Sunday (July 11), equaling the record of 20 grand slam titles held by his rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

The Serbian defeated seventh seed Italian Matteo Berrettini 6-7(4) 6-4 6-4 6-3 to clinch his sixth title at Wimbledon.

Djokovic started the match slow as he lost the first set in a tie break after exchanging one break each during the set. But he quickly switched gears and went on to take a lead of 4-0 in the second set. He finished the set with a scoreline of 6-4.

He then raced through the final two sets to get the win in four sets.

He is now only behind Roger Federer (8) and Pete Sampras (7) in the number of Wimbledon titles.

Only last month, Djokovic lifted his 19th major trophy at the French Open, defeating Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final. He also defeated Nadal at the Roland Garros at the semifinal stage.

The Serb has now won all three majors played this year including the Australian Open.

Earlier this year, he also surpassed Federer's record of the highest number of weeks being ranked number one.

Djokovic will be a strong favourite going into the US Open, the final slam of the year.

