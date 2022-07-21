Novak Djokovic can yet again miss out from a major tournament due to his vaccination status. The former World No. 1 can be ruled out of the US Open following his vaccination status as the Grand Slam hosts are planning to follow the United States government guidelines on the Covid-19 vaccine. Meaning, Djokovic who's not vaccinated yet will not be eligible to take part in the next edition of the US Open.

Djokovic's refusal to take the jab can cost him another shot at a Grand Slam title after missing out on one earlier (Australia Open). However, Djokovic is the newest Wimbledon champion which makes him a 21-time Grand Slam winner. Djokovic and Serena Williams, both were included in the entry list for US Open on Wednesday (July 20). The Serbian has a great chance to equal Rafael Nadal's running record of 22 Grand Slams at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Statement from United States Tennis Association

"I try to enjoy what I do, and every moment in my life is a blessing. What else can you do but to be happy and try to bring that joy to other people around, especially at the tournaments."

Novak Djokovic pic.twitter.com/NV6abUgdeE — (@NoleLondon) July 18, 2022

"Per the Grand Slam Rule Book, all eligible players are automatically entered into the men's and women's singles main draw fields based on ranking 42 days prior to the first Monday of the event," said a statement by the United States Tennis Association.

"The US Open does not have a vaccination mandate in place for players, but it will respect the U.S. government's position regarding travel into the country for unvaccinated non-U.S. citizens," it added.

Djokovic is present on the players list of the US Open after his seventh Wimbledon title. The tournament is set to take place from August 29 to September 11. However, the 3-time US Open champion will not be allowed to enter the country due to vaccination status.