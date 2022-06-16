Rafa Nadal’s 2022 season just got better. The 22-time Grand Slam champion, who is unbeaten in the two Majors held so far – winning both Australian and French Open titles – is set to become father for the first time. According to the Spanish magazine ‘Hola’, Nadal and his wife Maria Francisca Perello are expecting their first child. Maria’s recent pictures from their vacation on a yacht confirm the rumour, although the couple is yet to make the news public.

Rafa and Maria have been together since they were teenagers and they got married three years ago. Nadal has repeatedly stated that he would love to have kids, and now we will see him in the new role of a father at 36. His most significant rivals, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic have successfully embraced the fatherhood and remained competitive on the tennis circuit.

Nadal was seen enjoying a well-deserved break with his family and friends on his beautiful yacht, although he started training for the upcoming Wimbledon this month, expecting to play it if his foot allows him.

Two Kings at Queen's



Let's throwback to on this day in 2008 and @RafaelNadal clinched his first grass court title at @QueensTennis



Remember what happened after at @Wimbledon?pic.twitter.com/e0s75jzF1A — ITF (@ITFTennis) June 15, 2022

Struggling with a left foot injury, Nadal has overcome physical issues once again and made a perfect start to the new season. Rafa has won both Major titles this year, conquering the Australian Open and Roland Garros in the same season for the first time in a career. At 36, Nadal is a comfortable leader of the ATP Race thanks to those points from Majors and four ATP titles as well.

The Spaniard will give his best to prepare for Wimbledon and seek the first title in London in 12 years. Rafa had to skip the start of the clay swing in Monte Carlo and Barcelona due to a fractured rib. He returned in Madrid and Rome and scored only a couple of wins, struggling with his foot and gathering dark clouds over his Roland Garros preparation.

Nadal travelled to Paris with his doctor, and he needed an injection in his foot ahead of every match to kill the pain and endure the best-of-five sets efforts. As many times before, Rafa was a player to beat at Roland Garros, claiming the 14th title from 18 trips to Paris.