Rafael Nadal becomes father, wife Maria Francisca Perello gives birth to a baby boy

Spanish tennis star Rafael Nadal has become a father with wife Maria Francisca Perello on Saturday (October 8). They gave birth to a baby boy, becoming parents for the first time. In July this year, Nadal had reveleaed that his wife was expecting and that soon the couple will be parents. Spain's football club brok the news to the fans when they tweeted out: "Congratulations to our dear honorary member @RafaelNadal and to María Perelló for the birth of their first child. We join you in sharing the happiness of this moment. All the best!" The fans started celebrating on social media, bringing out the picture of his childhood. They feel his son may just look like him and would be called Rafael as well.

Nadal had married Maria on October19, 2019 and three years later, the couple has been blessed with their first baby. Nadal is 36 and announced the arrival of his baby late because he wanted to focus on his tennis career. He currently has 22 Grand Slams, the most by a tennis player in the history of the sport. He is currently at No 2 in ATP rankings and is competing with countrymen Carlos Alcaraz, who is at the top of the rankings.

Congratulations to our dear honorary member @RafaelNadal and to Maria Perello for the birth of their first child. We join you in sharing the happiness of this moment. All the best!— Real Madrid C.F. ____ (@realmadriden) October 8, 2022

Recently, Nadal's picture with his long-time rival Roger Federer went viral on the internet after they lost the doubles match at Laver Cup 2022 in London. It was Federer's last match of his career and everyone at the venue became emotional at the end of the match with two tennis giants crying little babies, holding each other's hands.

Another tennis great Novak Djokovic congratulated Nadal on the birth of his child. He was informed after he reached the final of Astana Open that Nadal was blessed with a baby boy to which he said: "Congrats! I didn’t know. Really? It’s a beautiful news. I wish his wife and baby a lot of health and happiness. As a father, I’m not gonna give any advice to him. He has a big family. I’m sure he will experience himself."