हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Davis Cup

Rafael Nadal-led Spain beat Canada to clinch 6th Davis Cup title

Spain, who had been forced to dig deep to win 2-1 against Britain, defeated Canada 2-0 as Nadal defeated Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 7-6(7) in the Caja Magica on Sunday.  

Rafael Nadal-led Spain beat Canada to clinch 6th Davis Cup title

Madrid: World number one Rafael Nadal finished his season on a high by leading Spain to its sixth Davis Cup title.

Spain, who had been forced to dig deep to win 2-1 against Britain, defeated Canada 2-0 as Nadal defeated Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 7-6(7) in the Caja Magica on Sunday.

Before that, World No. 9 Roberto Bautista Agut put Nadal in position to clinch the trophy with a 7-6(3), 6-3 win against Felix Auger-Aliassime, who had not played a match during the event.

"It has been an amazing week," Nadal was quoted as saying by the ATP Tour website after the win. "I could not be happier, honestly. It has been an unforgettable moment here in this amazing stadium. The crowd was just a joke, we can't thank all of them enough. Our team spirit prevailed. We fought hard."

The 33-year-old won all eight of his matches in Madrid last week, including five singles victories in which he did not drop a set. He has now won 29 consecutive Davis Cup singles matches, improving his singles record in the event to 29-1.

Before Sunday, Spain last competed in the final of the Davis Cup in 2012, when the country fell to the Czech Republic. Canada was seeking its first Davis Cup trophy.
 

Tags:
Davis CupSpainRafael NadalRoberto Bautista AgutTennis
Next
Story

Davis Cup: Andy Murray doubtful for Britain's clash against Spain

Must Watch

PT43M55S

Watch: 'Kya Kehta Hai India'; A platform to voice concerns