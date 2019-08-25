South Africa's Kevin Anderson pulls out of US Open with knee injury

South African tennis player Kevin Anderson has pulled out of the upcoming fourth and final major of the season i.e US Open due to a right knee injury.

Anderson was looking to make a comeback to competitive tennis since his third-round defeat at the hands of Guido Pella of Argentina at Wimbledon last month, the Association for Tennis Professionals (ATP) reported.

The 33-year-old was also forced to miss the recent hardcourt events at Washington, Montreal and Cincinnati due to a right elbow injury.

In 2017, Anderson lost to Spanish tennis maestro Rafael Nadal in the summit showdown at Flushing Meadows. Heading into the US Open, Anderson was bidding to add to his 11-4 record in the tournament.

As a result of the walkover, six-time ATP Tour titlist Anderson's place in the draw will be taken by lucky loser Paolo Lorenzi of Italy.