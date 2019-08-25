close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kevin Anderson

South Africa's Kevin Anderson pulls out of US Open with knee injury

South African tennis player Kevin Anderson has pulled out of the upcoming fourth and final major of the season i.e US Open due to a right knee injury. 

South Africa&#039;s Kevin Anderson pulls out of US Open with knee injury
Pic courtesy: Reuters

South African tennis player Kevin Anderson has pulled out of the upcoming fourth and final major of the season i.e US Open due to a right knee injury. 

Anderson was looking to make a comeback to competitive tennis since his third-round defeat at the hands of Guido Pella of Argentina at Wimbledon last month, the Association for Tennis Professionals (ATP) reported.  

The 33-year-old was also forced to miss the recent hardcourt events at Washington, Montreal and Cincinnati due to a right elbow injury. 

In 2017, Anderson lost to Spanish tennis maestro Rafael Nadal in the summit showdown at Flushing Meadows. Heading into the US Open, Anderson was bidding to add to his 11-4 record in the tournament. 

As a result of the walkover, six-time ATP Tour titlist Anderson's place in the draw will be taken by lucky loser Paolo Lorenzi of Italy.

 

Tags:
Kevin AndersonUS OpenRafael NadalTennis
Next
Story

India's Sumit Nagal qualifies for US Open main draw, to face Roger Federer in first round

Must Watch

PT10M27S

Arun Jaitley's mortal remains reaches BJP HQ