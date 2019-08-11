close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Cincinnati Masters

Andy Murray to play singles in Zhuhai

The 32-year-old, who had career-saving hip resurfacing surgery in January after losing in the first round of the Australian Open, will play singles at Zhuhai and Beijing.

Andy Murray to play singles in Zhuhai
Image Credits: Reuters

Former world number one Andy Murray has added two tournaments in China to his schedule as he prepares to return to singles action next week at the Cincinnati Masters.

The 32-year-old, who had career-saving hip resurfacing surgery in January after losing in the first round of the Australian Open, will play singles at Zhuhai and Beijing.

Murray has still not said whether he will play singles at the US Open later this month.

"As I look to play more singles events later in the year, I`m happy to announce I`ll be playing at the inaugural Zhuhai Championships," Murray said.

Three-time Grand Slam champion Murray has played doubles since returning to action at Queen`s Club in June.

While Murray says he is now pain-free, former British number one Greg Rusedski is not convinced the Scot will be able to challenge at the very top of the game again after an injury-hit two years since he reached world number one.

"In sport, especially in tennis, there is no hiding," Rusedski was quoted as saying in The Sun newspaper. "To get back to the very top of men`s tennis, I don`t think is realistically going to be a possibility. Can he get into the top 100 or 50?"

"Yes, it`s a possibility."

Tags:
Cincinnati MastersAndy MurrayChinaUS OpenGreg Rusedski
Next
Story

Shift Davis Cup tie from Pakistan, AITA tells International Tennis Federation

Must Watch

PT2M29S

J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik in an exclusive conversation with Zee News