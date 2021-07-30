हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Novak Djokovic

Tokyo Olympics: Novak Djokovic's Golden Slam dream over, goes down against Germany's Alexander Zverev

Novak Djokovic had been aiming to become the first man to win all four majors and Olympic gold in the same calendar year, matching the feat Steffi Graf achieved in 1988.

Tokyo Olympics: Novak Djokovic&#039;s Golden Slam dream over, goes down against Germany&#039;s Alexander Zverev
Novak Djokovic was beaten 1-6 6-3 6-1 by Germany's Alexander Zverev (Twitter/AustralianOpen)

TOKYO: Novak Djokovic hopes of becoming the first man to complete the Golden Slam were dashed on Friday after he was unexpectedly beaten by Germany`s Alexander Zverev in the singles semi-finals at the Tokyo Games on Friday. The Serbian`s 1-6 6-3 6-1 defeat also ended his dream of winning an Olympic singles gold medal, the only major honour missing from his long list of accolades.

The world number one had arrived in Tokyo gunning for the Golden Slam -- winning all four majors and Olympic gold in the same year -- after triumphing at the Australian Open, Roland Garros and Wimbledon in 2021. 

Djokovic, who won singles bronze at the 2008 Beijing Games, appeared to be on course for an easy victory on Friday when he claimed the opening set for the loss of just one game and then went up a break midway through the second.

But world number five Zverev managed to find another gear, breaking back and reeling off eight games in a row to take the set and take a commanding lead in the decider. 

Zverev sealed the victory with a winner to become the first German man to make an Olympic tennis final since Tommy Haas won silver at the Sydney Games in 2000.

He will play Karen Khachanov of the Russian Olympic Committee in the championship match.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Novak DjokovicTokyo Olympics
Next
Story

Tokyo Olympics: Naomi Osaka crashes out; Garbine, Paula & Belinda advance

Must Watch

PT17M59S

Breaking News: CBSE 12th board exam results declared, 99.37% students passed