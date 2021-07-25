Tokyo Olympics: Shocks galore! Sania Mirza-Ankita Raina pair crash out, world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty stunned too

Indian doubles pair of Sania Mirza and Ankita Raina were knocked out from women's doubles 1st round by Ukraine's Kichenok twins -- Liudmyla and Nadiia -- 6-0, 6-7, 8-10 in three tough sets in Tokyo on Sunday (July 25). The Indian pair had won the 1st set 6-0 and were leading 5-3 in 2nd before sensationally faltering. Sumit Nagal is the lone tennis hope for India now in the tennis events in Tokyo Olympics and he face world No. 2 Daniil Medvedev in his second round after defeating Denis Istomin of Uzbekistan in the first round.

Meanwhile, World No 1 and newly crowned Wimbledon champion Ashleigh Barty is out in the first round as well. She lost 4-6, 3-6 to Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo.

