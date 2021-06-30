हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Wimbledon 2021

Wimbledon 2021: Grand Slam ends in tears for injured Serena Williams

The 39-year-old Serena Williams, who had started the match with strapping on her right thigh, then let out a shriek and sank kneeling to the grass sobbing, before being helped off the court.

Wimbledon 2021: Grand Slam ends in tears for injured Serena Williams
Serena Williams (right) in tears as she shakes her hands with Aliaksandra Sasnovich after pulling out of Wimbledon 2021 first round match due to injury. (Photo: Reuters)

Tennis great Serena Williams limped out of Wimbledon in tears on Tuesday (June 29) after her latest bid for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam singles crown ended in injury. The American sixth seed and seven-times Wimbledon winner was clearly in pain on a slippery Centre Court and sought treatment while 3-2 up in her first round match against unseeded Belarusian Aliaksandra Sasnovich. Williams returned after a lengthy break but the distress was evident.

She grimaced and wiped away tears before preparing to serve at 3-3 after Sasnovich had pulled back from 3-1 down. The 39-year-old, who had started the match with strapping on her right thigh, then let out a shriek and sank kneeling to the grass sobbing, before being helped off the court.

“I was heartbroken to have to withdraw today after injuring my right leg,” Williams wrote on Instagram. “My love and gratitude are with the fans and the team who make being on centre court so meaningful. Feeling the extraordinary warmth and support of the crowd today when I walked on – and off – the court meant the world to me.”

Sasnovich, who practised her serve while Williams was getting treatment, commiserated with an opponent who had never gone out in the first round at Wimbledon in her previous 19 visits. “I’m so sad for Serena, she’s a great champion,” said the world number 100. “It happens sometimes.”

Williams has been a Wimbledon finalist in her last four appearances but her bid to equal Margaret Court`s record 24 Grand Slam singles titles has stalled since her last in Australia in 2017.

With the absence this year of world number two Naomi Osaka and third-ranked Simona Halep, hopes were rising of another year to remember for the American. “It was hard for me to watch that,” said compatriot Coco Gauff. “She’s the reason why I started to play tennis. It`s hard to watch any player get injured, but especially her.”

(with Reuters inputs)

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Wimbledon 2021Serena Williams
Next
Story

Tokyo Olympics: Stanislas Wawrinka withdraws from the Games

Must Watch

PT21M12S

DNA: Why is #iSupportZeeNews trending on social media?