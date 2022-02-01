Top 3 best medical parcel delivery methods

Painkiller prescriptions and household items, among other products, need to have a way of getting transported from one part of the country, or even the world, to another.

For instance, in today’s incommensurable markets, such things as mail order medication, there is a huge reliance on timely delivery. Due to this, the best medical shipment services have had to become even better.

This blog post explores the top parcel delivery methods of the modern-day and how they compare.

How to Deliver Pharmaceuticals and Medical Supplies

Shipping medications and medical supplies is not as simple as sending a postcard. Below are some of the delivery methods used:

1. Air Freight

Airfreight is the quickest method of parcel delivery, getting products to their destination in minutes rather than days. The process works by loading cargo into an aircraft’s hold and flying it to its destination, where it gets unloaded by the ground crew.

Although this service is mostly for big business, some companies offer it to ordinary people at an increased rate.

As far as life science logistics go, air freight is the go-to service for companies looking to save time and money on getting products where they need to be.

Although it’s suitable for all sorts of deliveries, small and large, it does come at a price that most businesses and individuals cannot afford.

Advantages of Air Freight

Speed

- With deliveries made in just a few hours, air freight is the quickest delivery service there is. Flexibility - This service allows for more products to get transported in one go, saving both time and money compared to shipping individual parcels separately.

- This service allows for more products to get transported in one go, saving both time and money compared to shipping individual parcels separately. Higher Security - It’s difficult for thieves to steal cargo while it’s in transit, either at the airport or on the aircraft itself.

Disadvantages

Cargo Capacity - The amount of products that can get transported by air is minimal, meaning that businesses with many parcels to send may have to wait longer than expected.

2. Sea Cargo

Although slower than air freight, sea cargo is cheaper and often used as the shipping method of choice for those looking to deliver large quantities of products over long distances.

The process works by moving cargo onto boats and sending it off across seas and oceans until it ultimately reaches its intended location.

Sea cargo is ideal for bulk deliveries of products over long distances. However, it often takes longer to get where it needs to go due to boat schedules and other logistical factors.

Advantages of Sea Cargo

Price

- Compared to air, sea cargo is significantly cheaper. This means that you can send greater amounts in one go without the worry of incurring additional fees. Door-to-Door - By using a company that offers complete logistics solutions, your shipment will get handled from start to finish by people who are experts in their field.

Disadvantages

Speed - Although it is not as slow as Land Cargo, sea cargo still isn’t as quick as air freight. This means that your shipment may take a few days longer to get from A to B.

3. Road Freight

Road freight is one of the most popular methods of medical parcel delivery. Many companies opt for this service for quick deliveries of small packages.

As with the other delivery methods, road freight involves transporting cargo by truck to its destination before getting dropped off or forwarded onto another company for final delivery.

Road freight is generally used as an interim service between air freight and sea cargo, providing medium-sized consignments to their dedicated trucks, which can speed up a delivery time.

Advantages of Road Freight

Speed

- The truck assigned to your shipment will often be on the road for weeks at a time, meaning that it can travel hundreds and thousands of miles in just a few days. Price - Although not quite as cheap as sea cargo, road freight is less expensive than air freight when sending small-sized shipments.

Disadvantages

Cargo Capacity - If you need to send a large number of products, it is unlikely that they will fit into the truck assigned. This means that you may need multiple trucks, increasing the total delivery cost significantly.

You have three choices that you can choose from for your parcel delivery needs. Which one you pick is entirely up to you – just remember that the speed of delivery will be directly proportional to how much it costs.

If you live in a rural area and need a fast way to ship a motorcycle/car, find the nearest dealer that offers freight shipping.

