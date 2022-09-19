5 Most scenic places to visit in South India

Travellers are attracted to South India's culture, traditional values, gorgeous beaches, and picturesque sceneries. Innumerable getaways in South India are worth discovering, from the backwaters of Alleppey to the expansive plantations of Munnar, and the historic towns of Madurai and Thanjavur. South India is often subject to stereotypes where people are assumed to only wear "lungis" and add coconuts to everything they eat. Well, the south is more than that and it has many breathtaking locations where you can go with your family or even for a solo trip.

The most scenic tourist destinations in South India are highlighted in this article. There are so many wonderful places to visit that picking just a few is challenging!

1. Gokarna

Gokarna, a town with golden beaches named Om Beach and Half Moon Beach because of their shapes, is roughly 483 kilometres from Bengaluru. Paradise Beach does no injustice to its name! The region has a surreal appeal because of the towering palm trees, the calm ocean waves washing up at the rocks, and the evenings spent watching the sun disappear into the water. The Mahabaleshwar Temple is a popular destination with saints and worshippers.

Ideal duration: 3 to 5 days

Best time to visit: October to March

How to reach

By air: The nearest airport is Dabolim in Goa which is around a 3-hour drive.

By rail: Gokarna Road railway station is the nearest railway station that is around 20 km away from it.

2. Munnar

The Keralan town of Munnar is known for its emerald hills covered in a multitude of tea plantations. The serene location features sparkling waterfalls and beautiful weather all year long. By living in a treehouse or going on a tour of a tea estate, you can make your vacation memorable.

Ideal duration: 3 to 4 days

Best time to visit: September to November, January to March

How to reach

By air: The nearest airport is the Cochin International Airport located.

By rail: The nearest railway station is Kochi and Ernakulam.

3. Ooty

Ooty is a pleasant and tranquil vacation destination in the South away from the typical hustle and bustle. Ooty, commonly referred to as the Queen of the Hill Stations, enjoys beautiful summer weather and is a beautiful destination. It is a stunning town in Tamil Nadu that is situated in the Western Ghats' Nilgiri range. Tourists visiting Ooty can expect to take home many lovely memories thanks to the region's breathtaking landscapes of blue hills and lush flora.

Ideal duration: 3 to 5 days

Best time to visit: November to April

How to reach

By air: The nearest International Airport is Coimbatore International Airport, roughly two and a half hour drive from Ooty.

By rail: Mettupalayam and Conoor are connected to Ooty with toy trains.

4. Kodaikanal

In the centre of Tamil Nadu's Dindigul district is the stunning city of Kodaikanal. Kodaikanal, known as the "Princess of Hill Stations," is the perfect getaway for city dwellers. Travel to places like Silver Cascade Falls, Berijam Lake, Pambar Falls, and others to experience the best of the region.

Ideal duration: 3 to 7 days

Best time to visit: September to May

How to reach

By air: Madurai is the nearest airport to Kodaikanal which is around 120 km away from it.

By rail: Located between Dindigul and Madurai, Kodai railway station is the nearest railway station to Kodaikanal.

5. Coorg

One of the best places to visit in South India is Coorg, which is known for its majestic and rich landscapes. Coorg, a part of Karnataka, is well-known for its tea and coffee plantations. There are many tourist destinations in the area, including Abbey Falls, Madikeri Fort, and Iruppu Falls.

Ideal duration: A week

Best time to visit: October to March

How to reach

By air: Mangalore is the nearest domestic airport and Kempegowda is the nearest International Airport.

By rail: Mysore Junction is the nearest railhead where numerous taxis and buses are available.

South has all the destinations from your bucket list- beaches, hills, lakes, waterfalls and even historic monuments. If you do choose to visit the south be sure to fix on one area, hopping from one place to another from morning to the evening will just ruin the fun.

