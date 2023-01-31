Famous Places to Visit in Andhra Pradesh's New Capital Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam Andhra Pradesh: Visakhapatnam, a port and major industrial centre located on the Bay of Bengal is the new caiptal of the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh. It also goes by the name Vizag. Vizag is known as the "City of Destiny" and is home to the oldest shipyard in India as well as other stunning man-made and natural wonders.

Some of India's top beaches are located in the city. Here are the top 5 attractions in Visakhapatnam that you shouldn't miss if you plan on visiting the port city.

1. Simhachalam Temple, Visakhapatnam

One of Andhra Pradesh's most popular temples, this Lord Narasimha temple is well-known even among celebrities, who seek the deity's blessings before the release of their film. The temple is devoted to Lord Vishnu in the form of Varaha Narasimha and is located in the city of Visakhapatnam, the chosen capital of Andhra Pradesh. More than 500 engravings were found in the roughly 1000-year-old shrine.

2. Rishikonda Beach, Visakhapatnam

On the Bay of Bengal coast lies the stunning Rishikonda Beach, also known as Rushikonda Beach. Rishikonda Beach is aptly known as the "Jewel of the East Coast" due to its undisturbed natural beauty. The centre of Rishikonda hill is home to the beach's serene golden beaches.

3. Borra Caves, Visakhapatnam

The Ananthagiri hills in the Araku Valley of the Visakhapatnam district are where you will find the Borra Caves. One of the largest in the nation, the caves are situated at a height of 705 metres. It is a magnificent work of nature, and the most stunning aspect is the astounding variety of speleothems (structures formed by the deposition of minerals from water), which range in size.

4. Kurusura Submarine Museum, Visakhapatnam

The first submarine museum in the world is located at VMRDA INS Kursura. The Submarine Museum is located in a breathtaking location with the RK beach's golden sand and azure waves. The museum displays artefacts, portraits, and essays that highlight the valour, sacrifice, and patriotism of the soldiers.

5. Katiki Waterfalls, Visakhapatnam

The Katiki Falls, which are located about 90 kilometres from Visakhapatnam, get their water from the River Gosthani. The spectacular natural phenomenon, which stands 50 feet tall, is close to the Borra caverns. Trekkers love the location since it is ideal for beginner and intermediate trekkers. The area is surrounded by rich flora, and the waterfall there is breathtaking.