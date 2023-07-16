From Jaipur To Dubai: Check Top Travel Destinations Of Indian Travellers HERE

The tourism sector experienced significant relief in 2023 as people eagerly embarked on travel extensively, both domestically and internationally. The most intriguing trend is that people are increasingly choosing to travel to metropolitan areas including New Delhi, Bangalore, Mumbai, and Chennai, hill stations like Manali and Rishikesh, and places with a strong cultural heritage like Jaipur.

In addition, consumer behaviour is evolving with a greater emphasis on seeking out distinct, personalised and more memorable travel experiences. In the first half of 2023, along with hotels, alternative accommodations such as Resort, Guest House, Homestay, Hostel, Apartments, Villas etc. were also the most popular choices for stays.

Booking.com, has revealed the travel preferences of Indian and international voyagers travelling within and to India during the first half of 2023. Commenting on the trends, Santosh Kumar, Country Manager for India, Sri Lanka, Maldives and Indonesia at Booking.com said:



“Travel has undeniably become increasingly popular in recent years despite macroeconomic headwinds faced by the industry. It’s been heartwarming to see a significantly higher level of optimism for travel in 2023 compared to last year. This growing enthusiasm and unwavering desire to travel is further reflected in the choices made by explorers who are increasingly opting for alternative stays besides hotels.

“We can confidently anticipate a year filled with exciting adventures for travellers as 86% of Indian travellers are optimistic about their future travel plans in the next 12 months. This positive trend is expected to fuel robust growth within the travel sector and Booking.com will be there every step of the way to make it easier for our travellers and partners to experience the world.”

Top booked domestic destinations by Indian Travellers in H1 of 2023

New Delhi

Jaipur

Bangalore

Rishikesh

Mumbai

Hyderabad

Chennai

Pune

Manali

Gurgaon

Top booked international destinations by Indian Travellers in H1 of 2023

Dubai (United Arab Emirates)

Bangkok (Thailand)

London (United Kingdom)

Singapore (Singapore)

Vung Tau (Vietnam)

Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia)

Ho Chi Minh City (Vietnam)

Paris (France)

Hanoi (Vietnam)

Top inbound markets that visited India in H1 of 2023

Markets

Cities

United Kingdom

New Delhi, Mumbai

United States of America

Russian Federation

United Arab Emirates

Top booked accommodation types by travellers from India in H1 of 2023

Hotel

Apartment

Resort

Villa

Guest House

Bed and Breakfast

Homestay

Lodge

Hostel

Holiday home