Icon Of The Seas: Here’s All You Need To Know About The World’s Largest Cruise Ship

Royal Caribbean's 'Icon of the Seas,' the world's largest cruise ship, set sail on its inaugural journey on Saturday, January 27, departing from the Port of Miami at sunset. The colossal vessel, measuring almost 1,200 feet in length and weighing 250,800 tonnes, began its seven-day island-hopping expedition through the tropical destinations, departing from the US state of Florida.

All You Need To Know About World’s Largest Cruise Ship

The world's largest cruise ship, constructed over a span of 900 days at a shipyard in Turku, Finland, surpasses the height of the Eiffel Tower. With a capacity to host 8,000 passengers, consisting of 7,600 guests at full occupancy and a crew of 2,350, it spans 20 decks.

Also read: Travelling Solo? Tips For Female Travelers For Mesmerizing And Safe Experience In India

This colossal cruise ship boasts groundbreaking amenities such as a 17,000-square-foot water park, currently the largest at sea, the first cantilevered infinity pool at sea, the largest swimming pool at sea, and the largest ice arena at sea.

Registered in the Bahamas, this massive vessel offers over 40 dining venues and bars, featuring the largest orchestra at sea with 16 pieces and approximately 50 musicians. Furthermore, the Icon of the Seas includes six waterslides, seven swimming pools, an ice-skating rink, and a theater.

Priced at a staggering $2 billion, the colossal vessel asserts its eco-friendliness, surpassing certain smaller cruise ships.

Why Is The World's Largest Cruise Ship ‘A Step In Wrong Direction?’

Despite its iconic features aimed at creating memorable sea journeys for passengers, the world's largest cruise ship has faced criticism and raised concerns, being viewed by some as "a step in the wrong direction."

Promoted as environmentally friendly, the colossal ship operates on liquefied natural gas (LNG), known for its cleaner combustion compared to traditional marine fuel. Nonetheless, this choice presents heightened concerns regarding methane emissions.

Hence, environmental groups have raised concerns about methane leakage from the ship’s engines and called it an unacceptable risk to the climate.