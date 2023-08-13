Planning A Long Weekend Out On Independence Day? Check These Spa Retreats To Rejuvenate Your Soul

New Delhi: Looking for last-minute travel plans this Independence Day long weekend? You cannot miss out on these staycations to spend time with your family or friends.

Can anyone argue that long weekends are better than holidays? Well, we believe that one cannot.

We all are too occupied in our day-to-day lives, spending most of our time working in the office or at home, and busy following the same, boring, monotonous routine. We all need a break sometime every now and then to relax and spend some memorable time with our family and friends.



As the monsoon season is already in progress, there is no better time to celebrate this Independence Day during the upcoming weekend in the company of nature to keep yourself relaxed and rejuvenated. Hold a minute, we hope you have already applied for the leave on 14th Aug, to not miss out on this perfect opportunity to travel and explore the new places. So, are you ready to book your stay and delve into the breathtaking beauty and captivating charm of these staycations, each offering a unique experience, amazing views, and escape from daily hustle and bustle of life?

1. Moksha Himalaya Spa Resort, Himachal Pradesh

Escape to Moksha Himalaya Spa Resort for a rejuvenating wellness experience in the stunning Himalayas. The resort offers a breathtaking scenery view and also the variety of pampering options, including an ayurvedic massage session and a relaxing soak in a temperature-controlled infinity pool or hot Jacuzzi. Enjoy delicious cuisine, nature walks and meditative moments while surrounded by natural beauty. It is a perfect destination for those seeking to rediscover their inner peace and re-energize their minds. The wellness resort is easily accessible from Delhi and Chandigarh and is only a 1-hour drive from Mohali International Airport.

2. WH Cheetahgarh Resort & Spa, Jawai, Rajasthan

If you like desert safaris, sand dunes and delicious food, there is no more convenient destination than Rajasthan for you. And what else you can ask for than a mix of wilderness, local experiences and the luxuries of a stylish resort stay there this weekend. The recently opened WH Cheetahgarh Resort & Spa in Bera, Jawai is your perfect destination. Comprising only 20 lavish rooms, chalets and tents, the stylish intimate resort boasts exclusivity, privacy, and bespoke hospitality, encompassing all modern luxuries and facilities.

While the resort features popular safaris, immersive experiences of Jawai beyond the leopard are also offered such as guided village walks to learn more about the ethnic Rabari tribe, and some temple visits for stories into the spiritual beliefs and legends.

3. Jehan Numa Retreat, Madhya Pradesh

Jehan Numa Retreat is a destination surrounded with a serene and luxurious environment. With its intimate collection of earthy cottage units, a premium spa and beautiful restaurants, the retreat offers a harmonious reconnection of the body, mind and soul with nature. The stunning surroundings and tranquil atmosphere make it the perfect setting for couples to spend quality time together, rejuvenate their relationship and create unforgettable memories.

With a lush environment, romantic dining experiences and luxurious spa treatments, Jehan Numa Retreat provides an unforgettable experience to those who are looking for an unique escape from the hustle and bustle of everyday life.

4. Ananda in the Himalayas, Uttarakhand

Ananda Spa, a world-renowned health resort, is nestled in 100 acres of pristine forest with stunning views of the Himalayas and 8s is definitely should be in your list while booking stay for the upcoming long Independence Day weekend. Set on a Maharaja's Palace Estate, this luxury wellness retreat in the Himalayan foothills combines traditional Ayurveda, Yoga Meditation, Vedanta and international wellness treatments with healthy cuisine to bring balance and harmony. Surrounded by lush Sal forests, Ananda offers a rejuvenating experience and give you a chance to relax your body, mind, and soul at the same time.

5. Palais de Mahe, Pondicherry

Are you unable to make it to an abroad trip, but want to experience the same experience within India? The ochre-yellow Palais de Mahe is our top pick for a popular heritage boutique experience for all those looking for a solution to the above problem. Here, the best of French chic, South Indian traditions, and a harmonious and contemporary blend of the two can be found.

Located in the French Quarter of town, Palais de Mahe boasts a colonial address, just 50 meters from the sea. Step inside and get transported in the past with period-style furniture, arched doorways, electric punkhas, colonnades and open airy high ceilings. The inviting blue pool sits right at the center of the property, equipped with a classic bar and local cuisine that is highly influenced by colonial French culture. And, as expected in Pondicherry, heritage walks, and cycle rides can begin right at your doorstep.

6. Mekosha Ayurveda Spa Suites Retreat, Kerala

Mekosha Ayurveda Spa Suites Retreat, located in Kerala, provides a unique wellness experience through its Ayurveda-inspired programs. With only 11 contemporary spa suites, guests are offered personalized bespoke therapies designed to enhance physical and mental well-being. The retreat is easily accessible from Thiruvananthapuram airport and is situated in a secluded woodland area, creating a peaceful and tranquil atmosphere for guests to fully immerse themselves in their journey of self-discovery and healing.