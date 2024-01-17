Planning A Trip To Philadelphia? Here’s A List Of Most Mesmerizing Locations

As the vibrant hues of summer give way to the warm, earthy tones of autumn, the countryside of Philadelphia transforms into a picturesque paradise for nature enthusiasts and photography aficionados.

During this time, the region's rolling hills, charming farmsteads, serene woodlands, and more come alive with the rich colours of fall foliage, creating a captivating backdrop perfect for both strolling through nature's wonders and capturing breathtaking snapshots.

Let us embark on a journey through the most Instagram-worthy locations in Philadelphia's Countryside, ensuring you have the perfect settings to frame the beauty of this remarkable season.

Longwood Gardens

Longwood Gardens is home to so many Instagrammable locations, it should almost have its own list! Stroll through the breathtaking gardens, all with different seasonal themes and plants on display.

Brandywine Museum of Art

With all the art housed in a beautiful old brick with a modern twist building, many great photos are just waiting to be taken. But in the fall, when the leaves are changing, you can capture a rainbow of colours bouncing off the Brandywine River in the garden section of the museum.

Marsh Creek State Park

This 1,727-acre, dog-friendly State Park is full of colour in autumn. The lake in the middle of the park provides all kinds of Insta-worthy opportunities, like a lake-side picnic or a kayak photo-op.

Covered bridges

Chester County is home to about a dozen beautiful historic wooden bridges. These bridges look the best in the fall when the trees are burning with fiery autumn leaves, but they make a great photo any time of year.

Stroud Preserve

Stroud Preserve is a mosaic of once-pastured grasslands, working farmlands, and woodlands that serves as a unique site for recreation, education, and, of course, photography.

French Creek State Park

More than 35 miles of well-marked trails cover a large portion of the park’s 7,475 acres. Hikers at French Creek have a wide variety of opportunities for quiet reflection, nature study and physical challenge. Once the leaves start changing, there will be plenty of color to capture through your photo lens.

St. Peter’s Village

Behind Saint Peter’s Village you will find hiking trails that meander through shady forests over easy terrain along French Creek. After your hike, walk down the main street, which is lined with historic residences, a hotel and restaurant, and a number of small speciality shops.

Wharton Esherick Museum

The "Dean of American craftsmen," Wharton Esherick, was a sculptor who specialized in working with wood. He sculpted houses, interiors, and furniture to create sculptural settings. His work is currently on display in the collections of numerous institutions, including The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York and The Philadelphia Museum of Art. One of his greatest artistic projects continues to be his hilltop studio/residence. The studio, a National Historic Landmark for Architecture, was transformed in 1972 into the Wharton Esherick Museum, displaying more than 200 of his pieces.

Jenkins Arboretum & Gardens

For people of all ages, Jenkins Arboretum & Gardens is a dynamic, ever-evolving classroom. There is always something fresh to learn or experience at Jenkins, from seed propagation workshops to kid-friendly outdoor exploration, rhododendron lectures to botanical illustration, yoga practice, and bird walks. Explore the many trails and take in the Fall colours at Jenkins.