Top weekend getaways destinations from Mumbai, Delhi and Bangalore that are perfect for a long and relaxing weekend

Weekend getaway in 2023: The good news is that 2023 has only begun and 2022 was the year that re-ignited the passion of travelling, with numerous experiences emerging to fuel this fire and Indian travellers creating an endless list of things to do that are still unchecked. There are a number of long weekends in 2023, and with good planning, you can use them as mini-vacations that will undoubtedly feature in your Instagram reels for the year in review.

We bring you a list of locations around your megacity that would make for the ideal weekend getaway for all those eager to hit the roads and the skies and make the most of the long weekends.

Dates to consider while making travel plans for the first half of the year:

Republic Day 26th January, Thursday Maha Shivratri 18th February, Saturday Holi Weekend 8th March, Wednesday Good Friday April 9th, Friday Buddha Purnima May 5th, Friday Bakra Eid 29th June, Thursday

The list of locations in Mumbai for a perfect getaway for the long weekends:

Tarkarli

Tarkarli is the place to be if you want to spend the weekend participating in some heart-pounding adventure activities. A small, less well-known village in the western part of Maharashtra, Tarkarli is around 550 kilometres from Mumbai and is renowned for its white sands, crystal-clear seas, and beautiful beauty.

Indulge in daring aquatic activities like scuba diving and snorkelling, or simply take strolls along the expansive beach.

Kolad

Kolad, which is only 110 miles from Mumbai, is a haven for all adventure seekers. The picturesque settlement, which is sometimes referred to as the "Rishikesh of Maharashtra," is blessed with picturesque valleys, luscious deep forests, and magnificent hills.

Try hiking or bungee jumping to increase your adrenaline surge. Camp out for the night amidst the breathtaking scenery.

Chikhaldara

The mesmerising, breezy hill town of Chikaldhara, which is located in Maharashtra's Amravati district, is shrouded in clouds. This hill station, which is also recognised as the sole spot where coffee is made in Maharashtra, is surrounded by lovely lakes, waterfalls, spectacular vistas, and unusual fauna. Chikhaldara, which is home to tigers and rare animal species like barking deer, chousingha, and sambar, is a haven for both nature and wildlife enthusiasts.

The list of locations in Delhi for a perfect getaway for the long weekends:

Bir Billing

All adventure enthusiasts will find paradise in the little Himachal Pradesh town of Bir Billing. Bir, which is renowned as the "Paragliding capital of India," provides activities like hand gliding, mountain biking, and trekking.

The annual World Paragliding Championship is also held in the town. Other activities you could do while on vacation in Bir include shopping at the Bir Bazaar, strolling along the Bir River, riding the toy train, seeing the Bangor Waterfall and the Deer Park Institute, or simply perusing Bir's cafes.

Mashobra

Mashobra is a charming tiny hill resort in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla district, nestled in the Himalayas at an elevation of 2246 metres. This charming hill village is a wonderful choice for tourists seeking a tranquil weekend amidst bubbling streams, alluring fruit orchards, and lush oak trees.

With places like Craignano Nature Park and Reserve Forest Sanctuary, Asia's largest watershed, this area is ideal for those who love the outdoors. Mahsobra won't let you down whether you're searching for a quiet getaway, a romantic getaway, or an action-packed vacation.

Darang

On the highway leading to Palampur, this tiny Himachal hamlet is located close to Mcleodganj. The huge tea estates that Darang boasts of are mystically tucked away in the upper Dhauladhar peaks of the Himalayas. It is one of the best out-of-the-way places to go on vacation close to Delhi where you can see the spectacular Dhauladhar Mountains dominating the charming village.

The estate offers trekking excursions for thrill-seekers that travel through the massively sprawling tea plantation, mountain streams, and woods of Pine and Deodar.

The list of locations in Bengaluru for a perfect getaway for the long weekends:

Kemmangundi

Kemmangundi is a picturesque hill town with lovely gardens, making it the ideal getaway for those who enjoy the outdoors and the thrill of the chase. There are also nearby opportunities for picnics, hiking, and trekking. Kemmangundi was given the name Chandra Drona Parvatha because the mountain had water flowing through numerous medicinal and herb fields.

The Royal Horticultural Society of Karnataka and some of the most gorgeous gardens may be found at Kemmangundi.

Chhota Ladakh

When you arrive in Chhota Ladakh, also known as Dodda, let the stunning sunrise welcome you. It is painted in hues of yellow, orange, and purple. It is only 1.5 hours from Bengaluru and is a small, deserted quarry with minimal access to the outside world. The locality is known as "Chhota Ladakh" because of the area's little resemblance to the Ladakhi landscape. The journey is ideal for one day in total.

Madikeri

Madikeri, a captivating hill town in Karnataka's Coorg district, is well known for its lush valleys and seductive aroma of coffee. It is also known as the "Scotland of India" and is widely renowned for its stunning views of the setting sun. It is a must to watch the sunset over the lush forests and rice farms from Raja's Seat while visiting Madikeri.

Tourists are drawn to Madikeri's beautiful surroundings and welcoming atmosphere, which is hard to find elsewhere. For those seeking calm and solitude, a weekend visit to Madikeri is ideal.

Plan your long weekends for 2023 now. Make the most of your extended weekends during the first half of 2023 by packing your bags and heading to these locations.