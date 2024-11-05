TS TET January 2024-25 Registration Begins At tstet2024.aptonline.in- Check Notification And Other Details Here

TS TET Registration 2024-25: The Department of School Education, Telangana, has issued an official notification for the Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET) exam. The registration link is now active, and candidates have until November 20, 2024, to apply. Interested applicants can review eligibility criteria, key dates, the selection process, and application fees on the official website. The TS TET 2024 exam is scheduled to take place online between January 1 and January 20, 2025. This test assesses the eligibility of candidates for teaching positions for Classes 1 to 8 in Telangana. TS TET Paper 1 is for Primary Teachers (Classes 1 to 5), while Paper 2 is for Secondary Teachers (Classes 6 to 8). Those interested in teaching both levels must appear for both papers. According to the official notification, the second phase of the TS TET 2024 exam will take place from January 1 to January 20, 2025. Applicants must complete and submit their applications by the deadline of November 20, 2024.

The results of the TS TET May 2024 exam were declared on June 12, 2024. This computer-based test was conducted online between May 20 and June 3, 2024, across 11 districts in Telangana. The exam took place in two sessions: Session 1 from 9:00 am to 11:30 am, and Session 2 from 2:00 pm to 4:30 pm.

TS TET Registration 2024-25: Steps to apply here

Go to the official TS TET website tstet2024.aptonline.in.

Click on the TS TET 2024 registration link on the homepage.

A new page will appear where candidates need to complete the registration process.

After registering, log in to your account.

Fill out the application form and proceed to pay the application fee.

TS TET Registration 2024-25: Eligibility

To be eligible for TET, candidates must meet specific educational qualifications. For Paper 1, a Diploma in Elementary Education (D.Ed.) is required, while Paper 2 requires a Bachelor's degree in Education (B.Ed.). This certification is essential for promotions to School Assistant roles, prompting many in-service teachers to apply.

The results showed a pass rate of 67.13% for Paper 1, with 57,725 candidates qualifying, and a pass rate of 34.18% for Paper 2, with 51,443 candidates passing. These figures reflect an improvement compared to the results from 2023. Candidates who did not clear the previous exam can reapply for the upcoming TET without paying an application fee. Moreover, those who qualify will be eligible for a free application for the DSC exam.