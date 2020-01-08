US airbases in Iraq hit by 22 surface-to-surface ballistic missiles fired by Iran

WASHINGTON: Hours after Iran launched a missile attack on the US airbases of Ain al-Asad and Irbil in Iraq to avenge the killing of its top commander Major General Qasem Soleimani, it has now emerged that at least 22 surface-to-surface ballistic missiles were used in the attack.

According to The Telegraph, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said, "22 missiles were fired on US airbases in Iraq. We urge Iran not to repeat these reckless and dangerous attacks, and instead to pursue urgent de-escalation."

The rockets from Iran struck US targets on Tuesday night, hitting two Iraqi airbases - Ain al-Asad and Irbil - where American and coalition forces are based. It was the latest strike against the airbases that had figured prominently in high-ranking officials` visits.

Iran's Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched surface-to-surface missiles on airbases as revenge for the killing of Gen Qassim Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in Baghdad last week.

Iranian state television earlier on Wednesday said that at least 80 "American terrorists" were killed in attacks involving 15 missiles Tehran launched on US targets in Iraq, adding that none of the missiles was intercepted. State TV, citing a senior Revolutionary Guards source, also said Iran had 100 other targets in the region in its sights if Washington took any retaliatory measures. It also said U.S. helicopters and military equipment were "severely damaged".

There are so far no reports of casualties, but it was Iran's most direct assault on America since the 1979 seizing of the US Embassy in Tehran. The operation was codenamed "Martyr Soleimani".

TRAINING

The US troops have trained Iraqi troops at the targeted Al-Assad airbase, located in Anbar province northwest of Baghdad, as part of Washington`s bid to build a force that could mount an offensive against Islamic State militants. Aside from the US and Iraqi forces, the airbase has also hosted US-led coalition partners Denmark and the United Kingdom.

BASE HAS HOSTED TRUMP

Over the Christmas holidays in 2018, US President Donald Trump stopped there and made remarks to troops during a surprise visit to Iraq, his first journey to a conflict zone since taking office in January 2017.

During Trump`s trip, he defended his decision to withdraw 2,000 troops from Syria. That policy shift sparked concern from allies and spurred James Mattis, his defense secretary at the time, to resign.

THE BASE HAS BEEN ATTACKED BEFORE

In 2015, the base came under regular harassing mortar fire from Islamic State militants. The same year, the air base was attacked by 25 Islamic State fighters, but the Pentagon said at the time that Iraqi security forces guarding the perimeter killed most of the combatants.

Five rockets landed on the airbase last month but did not cause any casualties.

TRUMP TWEETS 'ALL IS WELL'

In response, US President Donald Trump said an assessment of casualties and damage from the strikes was underway and that he would make a statement on Wednesday morning.

"All is well! Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good! "We have the most powerful and well-equipped military anywhere in the world, by far! I will be making a statement tomorrow morning," Trump said in a tweet.

Trump's tweet came after the White House and the Pentagon confirmed that tens of surface-to-surface missiles were fired at the strategic airbases in Iraq.

The attack came hours after US Defence Secretary Mark Esper said the United States should expect retaliation over the US killing of Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani in a drone strike in Iraq on Friday.

Iran's IRGC had also called for a complete withdrawal of US troops from the Iran, asserting that it would not differentiate between the Washington and Israel while retaliating against Soleimani`s killing.

"We warn US allies providing bases for the (American) terrorist army that any country serving as the origin of bellicose and aggressive attacks in any form against the Islamic Republic of Iran will be targeted," the IRGC said in a statement on Wednesday.

It urged the US to recall all their soldiers back home to prevent more damage. In a sign that Tehran was seeking to draw a line under the recent escalation of tensions, Iran’s Foreign Minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, said, “We do not seek escalation or war, but will defend ourselves against any aggression”.

Meanwhile, Germany, Denmark, Norway and Poland said none of their troops in Iraq was hurt. Britain, which also has personnel in Iraq, condemned the Iranian action. Iraq said its forces did not suffer casualties.

Soleimani, a pivotal figure in orchestrating Iran`s campaign to drive US forces out of Iraq, was responsible for building up Iran`s network of proxy armies across the Middle East.