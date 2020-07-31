हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ayodhya Ram Temple

1,11,000 laddoos being prepared for bhoomi poojan ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya

According to a pundit of the Chhawni, "These laddoos will be used as offing to Lord Ram by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 5. After that, they`ll be distributed to all the devotees who will come for the foundation laying ceremony and also sent to all major temples around the country."

1,11,000 laddoos being prepared for bhoomi poojan ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya
Image courtesy: ANI

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh): The preparation of 1,11,000 laddoos is underway at Mani Ram Das Chhawni in Ayodhya by the Devraha Hans Baba Sansthan, ahead of foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram Temple in the city on August 5.

According to a pundit of the Chhawni, "These laddoos will be used as offing to Lord Ram by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 5. After that, they`ll be distributed to all the devotees who will come for the foundation laying ceremony and also sent to all major temples around the country."

He told ANI that a bag is being prepared by the Chhawni which will contain three books on the history of Ayodhya and Ram Temple, a box of laddoos and a shawl, among other things.

Another worker at Chhawni said the preparation of the laddoos has been underway for the past 4 days and they`ll be packed and ready before the mega event.

PM Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on August 5, according to the president of the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. 

The construction of Ram temple will begin in Ayodhya after the ceremony to lay the foundation stone in which chief ministers of many states, ministers from the union cabinet and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat are also likely to participate.

The Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust, set up in accordance with the Supreme Court verdict, held its second meeting earlier this month.In March this year, the Ram Lalla idol was shifted to a temporary structure.

The apex court, on November 9 last year, had directed the central government to hand over the site at Ayodhya for the construction of a Ram temple. 

Tags:
Ayodhya Ram TempleBhoomi PujanLaddoosAyodhyaPM Modi
Next
Story

Cobra slithers into sleeping man's jeans in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur — What happened next will leave you shocked
  • 15,83,792Confirmed
  • 34,968Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,70,30,329Confirmed
  • 6,67,014Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT5M35S

News 20: Watch top 20 news stories of the day