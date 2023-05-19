Akhilesh Yadav Threatens Of State-Wide Stir Over Cut In OBC Reservation In UP

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has threatened to launch a state-wide agitation against the Yogi Adityanath government to ensure that the Other Backward Castes (OBC) get their due share. Taking serious note of a sharp decrease in the allocation of OBC seats for recruitment to gram panchayat adhikari, Akhilesh said that this was a result of BJP`s anti-reservation mindset.

"The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has issued an advertisement which states 9.5 per cent posts of gram panchayat adhikari have been reserved for the OBC. The reservation allotted to OBCs as per rules is 27 per cent. We will not allow the government to deprive the OBCs of their rights. We will launch an agitation soon. BJP`s mindset is becoming a hindrance when it comes to dispensing social justice," Akhilesh said.

Sources said the party leaders were also seriously contemplating moving the high court on the issue and taking the legal battle to the Supreme Court as well if need be.

SP spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said, "As per the UPSSSC advertisement, of the total of 1,468 posts, 849 have been set aside for the general candidates, 117 for the EWS, 139 for the OBCs, 356 for the SC and seven for ST. As per norms, OBCs should get 27 per cent reservation which comes to around 396 posts when the total vacancies are 1,468. The advertisement says only 9.5 per cent reservation will be given to OBCs which comes to 139 posts. This is unacceptable."