हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Amit Shah

Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath take holy dip at Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj - Watch

Amit Shah also visited other holy places and met saints during his one-day visit.  

Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath take holy dip at Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj - Watch

PRAYAGRAJ: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other party leaders took the holy dip at Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj on Wednesday.

Shah visited the Sangam, which is the holy confluence of rivers Ganga and Yamuna, and offered his prayers. He also visited other holy places and met saints during his one-day visit.

Since the Kumbh began on January 15, several BJP leaders have visited Prayagraj to take a dip in the river. Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje, Union Minister Smriti Irani were among those who have early taken the holy dip.

Tags:
Amit ShahYogi Adityanathkumbh melaPrayagraj
Next
Story

UP Assembly adjourned amid chaos over Akhilesh Yadav being stopped at airport

Must Watch

PT6M46S

DNA analysis on Mulayam's statement on Modi