Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath take holy dip at Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj - Watch

PRAYAGRAJ: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other party leaders took the holy dip at Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj on Wednesday.

Shah visited the Sangam, which is the holy confluence of rivers Ganga and Yamuna, and offered his prayers. He also visited other holy places and met saints during his one-day visit.

Since the Kumbh began on January 15, several BJP leaders have visited Prayagraj to take a dip in the river. Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje, Union Minister Smriti Irani were among those who have early taken the holy dip.