Babri mosque demolition case: BJP veteran LK Advani deposes before CBI court, records statement via video link

NEW DELHI: BJP veteran LK Advani deposed before the special CBI court in Lucknow and recorded his statement via video link in the Babri mosque demolition case.

The statement of the 92-year-old former deputy prime minister was recorded through video conferencing in the court of special Judge S K Yadav.

On Thursday, the court recorded the statement of BJP veteran Murli Manohar Joshi in connection with the case.

This comes at a time when the preparations are in full swing to start the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya in the first week of August.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust, which is overseeing the Ram temple construction as per the Supreme Court’s order, has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lay the foundation stone of the temple.

Meanwhile, in a related development, a petition was filed in Allahabad High Court seeking a stay on the Bhoomi Pujan event of Ram Temple in Ayodhya on August 5, calling it a violation of the Centre’s Unlock 2.0 guidelines.

The plea, filed by Delhi-based lawyer Saket Gokhale, stated that as an estimate of around 200 people will likely attend the event which is a violation of the guidelines.

The plea pointed out that there is a risk of coronavirus infection spreading due to the religious gathering.

The plea has not been accepted the high court Chief Justice yet.

