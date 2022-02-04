'UP needs Yogi Adityanath, not fake Samajwadis': PM Narendra Modi addresses 'Jan Chaupal' in western UP

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed a 'Jan Chaupal' in the western Uttar Pradesh via video conferencing and said that the poll-bound state needs a firm leader like Yogi Adityanath and not the ''fake Samajwadis''. The PM also reiterated that the BJP government, both at the Centre and in the state, does what it promises to do.

“People provided me with the fortune to lay the foundation stone of this Delhi-Meerut Expressway. This is evidence of the fact that the BJP govt does what it says,’’ PM Narendra Modi said while addressing the 'Jan Chaupal' in western UP.

During his digital interaction with the voters and BJP supporters, the PM said, “At the beginning of this year, my first visit was to Meerut. On that day, the weather was bad and I had to reach there via road. But due to Delhi-Meerut Expressway, I reached there in less than an hour.’’

The PM said that ''UP has seen several elections after independence. It has seen governments come and go. But these elections are unique. These are for the establishment of peace in UP, for the continuation of development, for good governance, for the rapid development of people of this state.''

PM Modi further stressed that these ''polls are to maintain security, honour & prosperity.'' "These polls are to keep history-sheeters out & to make new history. I'm delighted that people of UP have made up their minds that they won't allow rioters and mafia to take control of UP from behind the curtains,'' PM Modi expressed hope.

Heaping praise on Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the PM said, "No one could have imagined that criminals would ever come under control. Yogi Ji has established the rule of law in UP. In the 21st century, UP needs a government that continuously works at double-speed & only a double-engine government can do this.''

Highlighting his government's sincere efforts in tackling the Covid-19 pandemic, the PM said, "The entire world is facing a pandemic today. Humankind had never seen such a crisis on a global level in 100 years. Even during this crisis, we've seen the double benefits of this double-engine.''

The PM urged the voters to be "very careful'' while casting their vote. "If they get a chance, these family-driven fake Samajwadis will stop the aid being provided to farmers... These fake Samajwadi will make you go hungry,'' the PM cautioned.

In today’s Jan Chaupal, PM Modi digitally addressed assembly segments from the districts of Meerut, Noida, Ghaziabad, Aligarh and Hapur. Meanwhile, the first virtual rally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Uttarakhand, which was scheduled to take place on Friday morning, has been cancelled due to inclement weather.

"Keeping the safety of people who would come to attend this virtual rally in mind, the party decided to cancel the rally," said an official statement from BJP.

The Prime Minister`s virtual address would have covered various constituencies of Uttarakhand including Almora, Bageshwar, Champawat and Pithoragarh. Fifty-six locations were identified by the saffron party to hold a screening for over 50,000 people across 14 assembly constituencies.

While the assembly elections for the 70-seat Uttarakhand assembly are slated to take place on February 14, the first phase of the assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh is on February 10, and the second and third phases are on February 14 and 20.

Most of the western Uttar Pradesh constituencies would go to the polls in the first three phases. Polls in the state will be held in seven phases in all. The Election Commission has so far not allowed full-scale physical rallies, and only public meetings with a cap of 1,000 people are allowed.

