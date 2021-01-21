Bomb threat in Noida hospital, search operation going on; police suspect hoax call

In a shocking incident, a call over a bomb threat was on Thursday reported in Noida's Kailash Hospital located in Sector-27. An unknown caller gave this information by calling the hospital reception.

After the call, the hospital management quickly informed the Noida police. Heavy force and bomb disposal squad are on the spot alongwith the Noida Police. The dog squads have also been called. According to the information received, a search operation is going on in the hospital. The bomb disposal squad is conducting intensive searches in the basement.

The hospital's basement and ground floor have been evacuated as a precautionary measure. As per the police, on Thursday afternoon, a caller called at the reception of Kailash Hospital and informed that there is a bomb in the basement of the hospital. After this, there was a stir in the hospital.

As per the police, the information may also be inaccurate. It may be that a person has made a hoax call to spread panic or annoyance, but the search operation will continue until everything has been checked thoroughly.